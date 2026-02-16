Two Key Cubs Players Reveal They Haven’t Been Approached About Extensions

The Chicago Cubs are entering a critical season for a few reasons coming off what has been their loudest offseason as a team in some time now.

Beyond the added expectations to win with guys like Alex Bregman and Edward Cabrera in the fold, there are numerous players who are entering their final year of team control on their contracts and are set to hit free agency after 2026.

While much of the headlines surrounding this area have revolved around Nico Hoerner and his potential trade market, it's the outfield that could end up being ravaged a year from now, as both Gold Glover Ian Happ and ascending slugger Seiya Suzuki are impending free agents entering their contract seasons.

During spring training workouts Monday in Mesa, Arizona, both stars were asked about possible extensions, and each revealed that the team has not approached them to discuss it, at least not to this point.

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ congratulates designated hitter Seiya Suzuki | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cubs haven't tried to extend Happ or Suzuki yet

According to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, both players were asked about potential extensions ahead of their walk year, and while it does seem each is very open to returning, both made it very clear that the ball is in the court of the organization.

Happ declared he would be "open to talking about anything," as he has echoed throughout his Chicago career, while Suzuki, through an interpreter, said he wants to perform well enough for the team to award him with a new deal.

Both players like playing in the Windy City, but as is always the case, it will come down to whether or not the financials work for each side. With a lot to figure out this season in the front office, the two outfielders are going to be under a close microscope.

Will the Cubs extend either of the two stars beyond 2026?

Chicago Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki celebrate win | David Banks-Imagn Images

At this juncture of spring training, an extension coming now does not feel likely for Happ or Suzuki, though it's not impossible, and it's not to say one could not be hammered out during the season. Neither outfielder is represented by Scott Boras, making it more likely to find a deal before hitting the open market if it's what both sides want.

With so much young talent in the Chicago organization, though, things likely remain fluid as to whether or not committing to one or both long-term is in the best interest of the Cubs.

Given that the pair was responsible for a collective 6.6 bWAR in 2025, with Suzuki largely at designated hitter, though, their importance cannot be understated. Each will be under a close microscope by fans in Chicago and the Cubs' front office to see if the team should do what it takes to keep them around for the long haul.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Some MLB Insiders Still Believe Cubs Could Trade Two Movable Stars

Cubs Ace Cade Horton Is Throwing Harder Than Ever—and MLB Teams Should Take Notice

Cubs Deliver Infuriating Update on Visa Issues Keeping Players Out of Camp

Cubs' 2025 First-Round Pick Faces Trevor Bauer in Live At-Bats