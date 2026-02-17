Top Cubs Prospect Faces Spring Training Setback Amid Visa Delay

The Chicago Cubs are set to rely on a decent amount of their impressive young talent to start this season as they begin spring, but there is one name in particular who is in line to occupy a major role.

Top prospect Moisés Ballesteros is coming off an incredible Triple-A season and impressive big league debut right at the end of the year, and is finally now ready to step into what could be an every-day job in the 2026 season.

As things stand, Ballesteros is the top option to be Chicago's every day designated hitter with catcher and first base occupied, and Seiya Suzuki preparing to move back to right field. Unfortunately, the Cubs are dealing with a tough break as Ballesteros has not been able to report to camp so far due to a visa issue preventing him from entering the country.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki greets designated hitter catcher Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What exactly the issue is seems to be unclear, but it does not seem to be a quick fix, as the team on Monday revealed, they are not expecting the young slugger to arrive in Mesa until this weekend at the earliest.

At this point, it becomes a legitimate question to ask whether or not he risks falling behind the more camp he misses for Chicago.

Cubs do not need Ballesteros losing development time

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is the first full camp for Ballesteros, with him set to begin spring training with an assumed large role on the MLB roster, so he needs to swing every swing, see every pitch, and run every base possible to get ready for the daunting task of becoming an everyday big leaguer.

Every day that Ballesteros misses is another day he did not get ready for the season, and in turn, another day he falls further behind the pitchers he already is going to have a tough time solving.

Ultimately, if he does arrive by this weekend as planned, he should be okay with Chicago set to begin their slate of games on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, but this becomes a story worth watching very closely.

Ballesteros could wind up riding bench with further delay

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

While it certainly would not be fair to the 22-year-old for an issue with his visa to cost him his spot in the starting lineup on Opening Day, Chicago cannot afford to mess with his development by throwing him out there without a full ramp-up.

His being a designated hitter — and as pure a hitting prospect as the Cubs have seen in some time — likely helps his cause rather than if he were a young pitcher, but it's still far from ideal. Chicago wants all of their players together working out, bonding as a team, and getting better.

In the long term, Ballesteros is going to be just fine, but Cubs fans who are eager to see him right out of the gate to begin the year should keep a close eye on whether or not the issue can be resolved soon.

