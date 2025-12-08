Insider Sends Clear Message On Cubs’ Potential Nico Hoerner Trade

In a November 28 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand asserted that Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner was an "ideal trade fit" for the team this offseason.

This raised a lot of eyebrows among Cubs fans for several reasons. One is that Hoerner is coming off arguably the best season of his MLB career to this point. In 2025, Hoerner hit .297 (his best batting average when he played a full season) with a .739 OPS and 29 stolen bases, all while winning a Gold Glove Award for his elite work at second base.

While that .739 OPS doesn't jump off the page, it's incredibly steady compared to the rest of his career, as his OPS has been between .708 and .751 aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. And this consistency is exactly what Cubs fans love about Hoerner. They know exactly what they're going to get, and that's quality production from a position that doesn't have many elite players in MLB right now.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on September 26, 2025 | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

What's more, Hoerner is a great guy in the clubhouse and has emerged as a leader within Chicago's roster. Even if Hoerner still has just one more season under team control (which is a big part of why Feinsand suggested the Cubs would trade him), that leadership presence is invaluable.

Insider Shuts Down Potential Nico Hoerner Trade

Cubs fans can seemingly breathe easy, as not every MLB insider agrees with Feinsand's take. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman sent a clear message about the prospect of Hoerner getting traded during a December 8 live stream with Bleacher Report.

"Certainly, we know [the Cubs] are interested in Bregman. They love Bregman," Heyman said. "I get that. They really don't have a big need at third base, unless they decided they're gonna move in from Shaw, or trade Hoerner, which, he's the lifeblood of the team, which I mentioned on a recent show.

"I don't see them trading Hoerner at all. So I think Munetaka [Murakami], that's probably a long shot for the Cubs. Bregman is a guy they're clearly in on," he added.

Not only is it interesting to hear Heyman shut down any idea of a Hoerner trade, but hearing that the Cubs "love" Alex Bregman speaks volumes about their interest in adding him this offseason, which has been well-documented at this point.

The prospect of Hoerner potentially leaving in free agency next offseason is very real. But Cubs fans seemingly don't have to worry about losing him this winter.

