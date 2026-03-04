Craig Counsell Issues Stern Ultimatum to Cubs Players in Spring Training

Cubs’ manager Craig Counsell is a fairly reserved guy.

He’s usually not one to yell, but that wasn’t the case Monday morning in Mesa during the Cubs’ less-than-satisfactory base running drills.

Between ESPN’s Jesse Rogers’ firsthand account that the team “deserved it,” and the triple play the Giants turned against the team Feb. 22, the Cubs’ struggles on the basepath are clear.

I’m not sure I’ve ever heard Craig Counsell raise his voice but he just gave it to his team during base running drills. (They deserved it) — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 2, 2026

Counsell addresses the situation

The Score’s Bruce Levine spoke with Counsell Monday and the skipper explained.

“[Raising his voice] happens, actually, more than you think,” Counsell said. “Sometimes you just have to try to emphasize your points, make sure it's understood enough.”

Counsell explained how he uses his voice in an intentional way:

“The point of it is a little bit too, is to put some pressure on when we do the drill, because we can't operate everything in like a game, a real game, but sometimes my voice can apply some pressure to the situation,” Counsell said.

Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Levine, who described it as a "hot moment" for Counsell, asked him about whether he actually told his players, "if you don’t know how to run the bases by the time camp ends, you won’t be on the team," and the manager had an interesting response.

“I didn’t say that, I said ‘you won’t be on the team,’” Counsell said. “It's very different… because ‘you won't make the team’ is very different than… we have some people that are going to be on the team, some players that are going to be on even if they get doubled off.”

As for the Cubs’ base running skills, Counsell wants to make sure his athletes know their responsibility — especially on second base, where there’s no coach in their ear.

“If you want to be a good major league base runner, like we can [get you] there. We can teach you technique,” Counsell explained. “You also have to understand the scoreboard, which is a huge part. The big difference is, since the scoreboard is about winning and losing, it's about games, game state, and understanding your role as a base runner in particular game states.”

Craig Counsell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Conforto settling in under Counsell

Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto joined the Cubs on a minor league deal Feb. 23 and is with the team in Mesa. He shared his thoughts on Counsell and his new team with Levine.

“I mean, we're two weeks away, and one of the strengths of this team is… we’re kind of toeing that fine line of aggressive and reckless,” Conforto said. “There's a sweet spot there that you don't give outs away, but you take everything that the other team gives you. It's good to be on the aggressive end. It's harder to stay safe and then push guys forward.”

As for what his new manager stresses?

“The point [Counsell] keeps getting across is, ‘hey, you know, we have to be smart too,’” Conforto said. “So let's understand the game situation. And you know, think of all the things that we need to be aware of.”

Michael Conforto | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Though his reaction to Monday’s drill may have seemed extreme to some, Counsell explained that as much as fans and media don’t see that side of him, there are also positives happening behind the scenes.

“Sometimes there’s a little fun in it, too. You haven’t caught that part,” Counsell said. “I think… I’m not gonna explain it. Some things are best not explained.”