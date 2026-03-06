Craig Counsell Shares Heartwarming Family Moment in Cubs Game vs Diamondbacks

When 22-year-old utility player Brady Counsell was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft, there was always a small possibility he’d come to face his father on the major league stage.

What he likely didn’t expect, was that it would happen this soon.

Counsell and the D-Backs faced the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for the first time in 2026. For Counsell, it was more than just his first game against the Cubs — it was his first game against the squad his father, Craig, manages.

Arizona let the younger Counsell represent the team in the pregame lineup swap, offering the father and son a unique memory.

Brady Counsell was Arizona's 10th round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Brady Counsell entered Thursday’s game in the seventh inning, replacing center fielder Jordan Lawlar in the leadoff spot and playing third base. He drew one walk in his first at-bat in the eighth inning before the Cubs took the victory, 8-1.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Brady actually told his mother, Michelle, he’d be playing against the Cubs first, before he let his father know.

Diamondbacks 10th round pick Brady Counsell is on today's game roster against the Cubs with his dad in the opposing dugout. Brady even told his mom before dad. (Craig got scooped!) Nervous dad Craig about his son's first pro AB: "I'll close my eyes and watch the video later."

"I'll close my eyes and watch the video later."

When the elder Counsell received the lineup ahead of Thursday’s game, he sent a photo to his wife, who responded with two words: “I know.”

Brady knew Wednesday that he’d be in the lineup. “He knew last night,” Craig told reporters Thursday morning. “But he didn’t tell me last night. He told his mom.”

Brady wanted the news to be a surprise for his father.

“I called her last night when I found out and told her,” Brady said Thursday. “I was going to tell him, but figured it’d be a little more fun as a surprise for him when he found out.”

As for handling in-game nerves? Craig may be an MLB manager, but he’s still a parent at heart. “I'll close my eyes and watch the video later,” Craig said of his son’s first major league at-bat.

Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

A Game of full circle moments

Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo jumped at the opportunity to send Brady out for the lineup exchange — it was his chance to repay the Cubs for a similar gesture back in 2023, when his son Nick was on Chicago’s coaching staff.

Then-manager David Ross ensured Nick traveled with the team to Salt River Fields for their Spring Training matchup against the D-Backs, and offered the father-son duo the chance to exchange lineup cards.

“I've had that moment,” Lovullo said. “I know what it meant to me. It's very impactful. And you don't get this opportunity very often in baseball.”

Family ties.



Torey Lovullo and his son Nick, who's the Cubs bench coach today, exchanged lineup cards before the game.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (left) with son and Chicago Cubs coach Nick Lovullo after throwing out the first pitch prior to the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Plus, Craig played for Arizona twice during his major league career. He was the NLCS MVP during the 2001 season, and the Diamondbacks went on to win the World Series.

When Brady was eligible for the June Amateur Draft, Craig was simply hoping he’d find a spot somewhere.

“At that point, you just want him to get picked,” Craig said. “But, to have a connection to the organization, yeah, that’s cool. There’s obviously a connection. I won a World Series playing there. I played there for five-plus years. Definitely, it’s one of the organizations I do feel a connection to, so that makes it a little more [special].”

Unknown Date, 2001; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Craig Counsell at the plate against the New York Yankees during the 2001 World Series. | VJ Lovero-Imagn Images

For Brady, it was exciting to be selected by a team with close family ties, but he’s looking to make his own mark.

“Obviously, my dad played for them and won a World Series with them, so when I got the call that they were going to be [drafting] me, it was super exciting to kind of be able to follow his footsteps and hopefully eventually be able to bring another championship to Arizona,” Brady said.