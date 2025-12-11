Cubs Add To Bullpen Signing Ground-Ball Specialist To One-Year Deal
There has been some concern about the Chicago Cubs' bullpen, as the bulk of it — Brad Keller, Caleb Thielbar, and Drew Pomeranz — could all be departing the roster.
Management made its first move to address the situation by signing Phil Maton to a two-year deal on November 21, but it hasn't secured anyone else since then, until now.
On December 11, news broke from multiple sources that the Cubs had signed veteran left-handed reliever Hoby Milner, who spent last season with the Texas Rangers. The organization isn't known for giving multi-year contracts to their bullpen, so it comes as no surprise that Milner's deal is a one-year, $3.75M agreement with incentives.
However, this wasn't the only recent addition, as the Cubs also picked up Collin Snider, who has spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Mariners, a day earlier. Snider will start in Triple-A, but he does have an invite to spring training.
A look at Hoby Milner's career
The soon-to-be 35-year-old has been playing in the majors since he made his debut back in 2017, five years after being drafted by the Phillies. But he didn't take on a role as a primary reliever until 2022 with the Brewers.
In his last four seasons, Milner has been a workhorse for both the Brewers and the Rangers, and in three of those seasons, he posted an ERA under 4.00.
In 2025, Milner went 3-4, posting a 3.84 ERA in 73 appearances (70.1 innings) and tallying 58 strikeouts. He also kept opponents to a .256 batting average.
And with a 1.62 groundout-to-airout ratio (meaning batters hit ground ball outs more often), Snider plays into the Cubs' defensive strengths.
Who is Collin Snider?
Snider has 128 appearances over four seasons in the league. In 2025, he posted a 5.47 ERA across 26.1 innings pitched in 24 games. The Cubs likely took his 2024 season into consideration, as he took on a larger workload, posting a 1.94 ERA across 41.2 innings pitched in 42 appearances.
There isn't a team in baseball that can't benefit from adding arms to the pen at a bargain price, and both of these additions are low-risk, high-reward moves for the Cubs.
