MLB Insider Reveals The Free Agent Pitcher The Cubs Are Linked To "The Most"

The Chicago Cubs headed into the offseason expected to spend some money to upgrade their pitching staff, and this started in the bullpen with the acquisition of Phil Maton.

In terms of the starting rotation, keeping Shota Imanaga on the qualifying offer obviously allows for a little bit more flexibility and less desperation to add someone, as do reinforcements arriving from injury like Justin Steele.

Chicago still wants to land a difference making starting pitcher though, and one name they have been consistently linked to might just wind up being the best of the batch of available guys. Since the offseason has begun, constant reports have been out there about the Cubs having interest in Japanese sensation Tatsuya Imai.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on 670 The Score, prominent and very plugged in baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed the name he keeps hearing for Chicago is, in fact, Imai.

Cubs Interest in Imai Confirmed by Heyman

"The Cubs have been linked to just about all the starters at this point," Heyman said. "You've got trade potential with [MacKenzie] Gore obviously, you've got [Edward] Cabrera potentially, they're gonna have to come up with somebody for sure. But the one I've heard the most is Imai."

It makes sense why Chicago would be very involved in dealings for Imai, as they have had as much success as anyone in baseball with the Japan to MLB pipeline. With current stars including Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki, as well as a past icon in Yu Darvish, the Cubs are attractive as anywhere else to potential Japanese targets.

Imai, in particular, could be exactly what Chicago is looking for, coming off an absolutely dominant 2025 season.

Cubs Would Be Landing Future Ace by Signing Imai

In 2025, Imai had his best season yet with a 1.92 ERA and 0.892 WHIP, posting a 10-5 record with 178 strikeouts and just 45 walks in 163.2 innings pitched over 24 starts. His numbers have improved every year, especially in the command department.

Imai has brought his BB/9 down from 4.1 in 2023 to 3.6 in 2024, then all the way down to just 2.5 this year while maintaining his strikeout numbers as well. At just 27 years old, Imai now appears to be entering his prime as he gets set to receive a huge MLB contract.

Given that he is not subject to the limiting international bonus pool rules that Roki Sasaki was a year ago, Imai will likely go to the highest bidder, though the widely held belief is that will not be the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago has a chance to land their brand new ace if they are willing to fork over the cash, and one who could pull them closer in the arms race that is the Dodgers, than everyone else. If the Cubs hope to compete for a championship again anytime soon, now closing in on a decade since 2016, moves like this are needed.

Time will tell if Jed Hoyer and the front office are able to pull it off.

