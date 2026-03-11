Cubs Again Named as Trade Deadline Fit for Top Ace

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason with the intention of rebuilding their pitching staff after a tough end to the 2025 campaign, culminating in their playoff elimination.

Jed Hoyer did a strong job doing just that this winter, and the most significant move was, of course, a trade with the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera.

Where this team is at by the time the trade deadline rolls around is anyone's guess, but Hoyer was the subject of serious criticism last summer after he largely passed on starting pitching due to the asking price.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This year may not be any different, but the Cubs have once again been linked to a player who has yet to be dealt despite inclusion in rumors for the last year and a half.

In a recent article predicting the top deadline candidates and their potential landing spots, Chicago has once again been linked to a trade with Miami, this time for their former Cy Young-winning ace Sandy Alcantara.

Cubs mentioned as top trade fit for Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"The Marlins moved two veteran-ish starters this offseason (Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers) but hung on to Alcantara, who was a prime trade candidate last winter and again at last year's trade deadline," Mike Axisa wrote.

"He instead remains in Miami. How long will that last? I don't think it will be too much longer given his $17 million salary this year and $21 million club option next year. Interested teams will give up more to get two postseason of Alcantara rather than one, making a trade this summer more likely."

If the deadline were to come around tomorrow, Chicago does not necessarily have a huge need for Alcantara after the Cabrera deal took their top prospect to get it done. A lot can change over a few months of the season, however, and if the Cubs suffer injuries, perhaps a deal could come together.

In an ideal world, Chicago is not in desperate need of a starting pitcher at the deadline, but adding Alcantara to an already high ceiling staff is certainly intriguing.

How Alcantara could appeal to the Cubs

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Adding a former Cy Young winner to any staff would certainly make them better, but the reality with Alcantara is that the Marlins are asking for too much based on what he was in 2025. While returning from an entire missed season in 2024, the right-hander posted a 5.36 ERA over 31 starts, though he was much better in the second half.

Every month that goes by means less control on his contract, so if Miami is out of contention at the deadline, perhaps they will come down on their price. At that point, especially if Chicago is in need of pitching, they could pounce.

It's worth monitoring over the coming months to see if the Marlins do finally pull the trigger on trading a player who has been the top candidate to be dealt for two full seasons now.