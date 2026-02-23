Cubs Rotation Bringing Velocity the Franchise Hasn’t Seen in Nearly Two Decades

The Chicago Cubs' pitching rotation is getting a makeover this season, and it’s more than just new names on the roster. For the first time in nearly two decades, Chicago’s arms are bringing serious heat.

The Cubs could soon experience multiple starting pitchers averaging 96 mph or more on their fastballs over at least 100 innings. This is a milestone the franchise hasn’t reached since pitch tracking began in 2007.

Newly acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera averaged 96.9 mph on his fastball last season with the Miami Marlins. Second-year starter Cade Horton has reportedly touched 98 mph this spring, giving the Cubs even more velocity in their rotation outlook.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This season feels different for the Cubs, not just because of the arms but because the roster is arguably the most complete the franchise has had in over a decade. The rotation is six-deep, with Justin Steele soon on his way back from injury, giving Chicago plenty of options.

It’s a strategy the Los Angeles Dodgers have used to great success. Coming off back-to-back World Series titles, their rotation featured multiple starters averaging 96 mph on the fastball, and that velocity played a huge role in their dominance.

That doesn’t guarantee a World Series for the Cubs, but it is a major factor for a team chasing a title.

If Chicago’s pitchers can consistently match the elite heat of the game’s top arms, this rotation could quickly become one of the most improved in baseball. In a season where every pitch counts, velocity alone might be the difference between contention and falling short.

Can Chicago turn high heat into long-term rotation stability?

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At first glance, velocity alone won’t win games, but it can make a huge difference. The Cubs’ rotation mixes youth and experience, but long-term stability is what they really need and that’s where Horton and Cabrera come in.

Veteran pitchers Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon are unlikely to be part of Chicago’s long-term rotation. Both are over 34 and may contribute this season and possibly next, but the future clearly rests with Horton, Cabrera, and Steele.

All three starting pitchers are still under 30 years old.

If the organization wants a rotation that can remain dominant for years, it has to focus on developing Horton and Cabrera. Both have multiple years of team control, making them key pieces to build around.

Justin Steele | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Even at 30, Steele still has two years under contract, giving Chicago a trio of young of arms that few teams in baseball can match.

If Horton and Cabrera can tap into their full velocity and stay healthy, the Cubs may finally have the front line rotation stability they’ve been searching for. In a league where quality pitching is hard to come by, this young, hard-throwing duo could be the building blocks of a contender.

