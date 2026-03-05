Jed Hoyer Explains Why the Cubs Targeted Edward Cabrera

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking to rebuild their pitching staff, and that is exactly what they did via both free agency and the trade market.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was aggressive, and the biggest move he made in this area was a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins for a controllable young potential ace in Edward Cabrera.

Chicago had to part with its top prospect in Owen Caissie to land the right-hander, and Hoyer is confident he could make a massive difference for the rotation. While talking with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, Hoyer talked about why the team coveted Cabrera so strongly and what he brings to the staff.

Cubs loved Cabrera's swing and miss ability

"I felt like we had a very contact oriented pitching staff," Hoyer said. "Our defense helps that, but, you know, we don't have that kind of stuff in our rotation other than Cade Horton. So he fit that well. Our pitching guys have long be enamored with him and getting a chance to work with him. And it's three years of control. I think that was a significant factor. His age and the control"

Clearly, Cabrera was a name Chicago has had an eye on for some time, and now that he is finally in the Windy City, the potential he has to add to the rotation is something that may be the most exciting narrative to watch headed into the year.

Looking at what was in the rotation already, the 27-year-old brings an element that simply was not there before his arrival.

Cabrera adds insane potential to Cubs rotation

When it comes to that swing and miss, not many across baseball have been better than Cabrera over the last couple of years. Injuries are, of course, a concern; however, he has struck out more than 10 batters per nine innings during that period.

2025 was his best year yet with a 3.53 ERA and 1.228 WHIP, and while the K numbers went down a touch, he took a huge step in the area of command with the best BB/9 and K/BB ratio of his career by far.

With him and Horton at the top of the rotation like Hoyer mentioned, Chicago is looking like the kind of staff that has best in baseball type potential. That swing and miss stuff will be on full display from the start of the season, and exciting days are ahead on Wrigley Field.