Cubs Could See Next Japanese Ace As Shota Imanaga Replacement

The Cubs were listed as a fit for Japanese RHP Tatsuya Imai by Jim Bowden.



NPB 2025:

163.2 IP | 1.92 ERA | 0.89 WHIP

29.7 K% | 7.0 BB% | 5 CG



His FB sits around 95 mph with a unique arm-side slider (47% whiff) and a splitter (38% whiff).



Projected deal: 7 years, $154M. pic.twitter.com/YrLcQhV6Kr