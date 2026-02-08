Cubs Fans Will Love Alex Bregman’s Latest Quote on Challenging Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason with one clear goal in mind: add enough pieces to not just get back to the postseason, but make an even deeper run once they do get to October.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has done just that so far with some huge moves, including the biggest contract by average annual value the organization has ever handed out when acquiring the new face of the franchise in Alex Bregman. His expected impact both on and off the field is absolutely massive.

If the Cubs are going to get to where they want to go, though, they are going to have to get through the mighty two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Bregman was asked about that reality in an interview with RG, and his answer will have all of Chicago buzzing.

Bregman ready to help Cubs take on Dodgers

L-R Scott Boras, Alex Bregman and Jed Hoyer | David Banks-Imagn Images

"100%," Bregman said when asked if he's ready to help Chicago take on Los Angeles. "One of the things that is so fun is playing October baseball. I feel like that’s why we play the game. I want to play October baseball at Wrigley."

Beyond just the larger goal of getting to the World Series, it also sounds like Bregman is taking things day by day as he looks forward to reporting to spring training and getting going here in the coming week.

"I’m excited," he said. "Just getting ready for the season, and doing it out here for the first time. I’m looking forward to being around the guys and getting rolling."

Will Bregman be the final piece the Cubs need to get back to the World Series?

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman watches NHL game | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While Bregman is, of course, the headliner of the winter, he's far from the only move Chicago has made in their quest to get back to the Fall Classic. Hoyer has nearly rebuilt the entire bullpen while also drastically raising the ceiling of the starting rotation in the trade market.

Bregman being added to the offense is exactly the bat this lineup needed, but he's also the alpha leader this clubhouse has been needing to add if they are going to get over that hump and get to the next level of contention.

A lot of things are going to have to come together if the Cubs are going to have a real chance at taking down the Dodgers, but the three-time All-Star arrives in Chicago knowing the task at hand, and he might just be the perfect addition to make it happen.