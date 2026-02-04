Three Cubs Players Key to Dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers

After the massive moves that the Chicago Cubs have made this offseason, the organization has easily emerged as the frontrunner for the NL Central as they prepare to take the crown back from the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, both Craig Counsell and Jed Hoyer's eyes are set on a much bigger prize than just the division title: a National League Pennant and a berth in the World Series. This is obviously much easier said than done, especially with the reigning world champions in their path.

So, what will it take to demolish the Los Angeles Dodgers and their near $414 million payroll? (Approximately $157 million more than the Cubs).

Alex Bregman getting a hit against the Tigers for the Red Sox at Comercia Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clearly, this is not going to come down to just Alex Bregman or just Michael Busch, but their bats will need to lead the way.

Ultimately, the three players that will make or break the 2026 path to the World Series for the Cubs will be two starting pitchers, Shota Imanaga and Cade Horton, and second baseman Nico Hoerner.

Consistency with Imanaga

Shota Imanaga grimacing as he is pulled from the against the Brewers in the NLDS. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The second-half batter's delight, the Imanaga who showed up in 2025 cannot in 2026. In the final months of the year, he made 13 starts, going 3-5 and allowing 20 home runs. It wasn't just long balls that were the issue, but earned runs in general.

In the final month of the season, Imanaga made five starts, in which 21 runs were scored; eight came in the final game alone. The Cubs need the 15-3 Imanaga from 2024, who posted a sub-3.00 ERA with 174 strikeouts in order to square up with the Dodgers.

Breakout year for Horton

There isn't a clear guarantee on what will happen with rookie sensation Cade Horton, but one thing is for certain: 2025 can by no means be a fluke.

Horton pitched 27 consecutive scoreless innings after the All-Star break as he emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball. It seems more than likely that he will get the nod for opening day, and with many questions surrounding their pitching staff, one of them cannot be with how he performs.

I’m ready to watch Cade Horton pitch again

pic.twitter.com/2y452RwtRY — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) December 12, 2025

Underrated Hoerner

After winning another Gold Glove Award in 2025 as well as being named a finalist for a Silver Slugger, their second baseman was snubbed from the top-100 list, meaning people are already overlooking him.

Last season, Hoerner hit nearly .300, and decided that wouldn't be enough in the playoffs. During the eight-game stretch for the Cubs, he hit .419 with an OPS of .973. It is safe to say that Michael Busch and Bregman will lead the way offensively, but with Hoerner as a cleanup man, they will be a nightmare for pitching staffs.

Nico Hoerner hitting a single against the Brewers during the NLDS | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have assembled arguably the deadliest team of pitchers in baseball right now, so the Cubs have to have depth to get runs up on the board. Hoerner will be crucial to getting guys across home plate.

Opening day is drawing closer and closer as spring training is now less than a month away. The Cubs have assembled an elite team, and if these three perform, there might be a new team coming out of the NL.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Insider Reveals Cubs Still in Strong Position for Top Free Agent

The Cubs' Biggest Trade Assets Just Got Even More Valuable

Cubs Earn Strong Grade in Offseason Report Card

Cubs Miss Out on All-Star Outfielder to Southside Rivals White Sox