Cubs–Dodgers Trade Idea Sends Nico Hoerner to L.A. for a Shockingly Weak Return

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason expected to change things within the lineup, and that is the way things have played out with some big moves to put themselves in a better spot heading into the 2026 season.

Of course, the most significant acquisition was new third baseman Alex Bregman. However, this raised as many questions as it answered about how the infield would be aligned. Naturally, the first question many asked was whether Matt Shaw or Nico Hoerner could be traded to make room.

Given Shaw's age and contract status, moving him was not on the table. For as much as Chicago loves Hoerner, his entering the final year of team control does make him more expendable, and while most insiders say it would take an absolute haul, teams are calling Jed Hoyer on the star second baseman.

The Cubs do not seem to be actively shopping Hoerner rather than simply fielding calls, but that has not stopped folks from mocking up trade ideas. One of them came from Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, who suggest Chicago could deal Hoerner to the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers for an underwhelming prospect return.

Cubs trade Hoerner to Dodgers for Mike Sirota in shocking idea

"It's probably a bit of an overpay by the Dodgers—but what isn't?" Miller wrote. "And if they can get a year of Hoerner without giving up any of their top three outfield prospects, they probably leap at the opportunity. They traded Gavin Lux for Sirota last January and just might move him again."

Given that Los Angeles has several top outfield prospects and Sirota is not one of them, calling this an overpay on the Dodgers part is certainly a stretch. The fact that Hoerner is a free agent next year obviously looms, but trading away one of the best second basemen in baseball for not even a top prospect is absurd.

Not to mention the obvious reality that Chicago wants to take down the champions, so they should not be in the business of making Los Angeles better.

Dodgers should be last place Cubs send Hoerner if they trade him

If Los Angeles actually wants to make a move for Hoerner, Hoyer simply must demand a whole lot more than just Sirota and try to land one of their top three prospects as well. Obviously, sending the fan favorite there would sting regardless, but you simply must make the Dodgers overpay.

With Hoerner in the fold, this Chicago team may very well be strong enough to challenge Los Angeles this October in the National League. Getting rid of the biggest strength and handing him over to the team you are trying to catch for one measly prospect is not a winning baseball strategy.

Unless the Dodgers come to the table with an absolute Godfather offer for the services of Hoerner, Hoyer and the front office should essentially be hanging up the phone when Los Angeles comes calling.

