Cubs Brass Reveal Why Team Is Still Pursuing Free Agent Pitching

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason knowing they clearly needed to create more depth in all areas of the team, but the pitching staff especially.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has done a phenomenal job rebuilding the bullpen after numerous significant contributors departed via free agency, but it was the starting rotation that really needed some work.

A trade for Edward Cabrera as well as the eventual return of Justin Steele are a nice start, and on paper, Chicago has at least six guys who they can throw out there to start games. Despite that, neither Hoyer nor manager Craig Counsell are satisfied.

In a piece this week from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, both men talked about why they believe the team needs additional pitching help, whether it comes via free agency or the trade market.

Counsell and Hoyer say Cubs don't have enough pitching depth

"I don’t think we have enough guys yet. If you think there’s too many, I don’t know what you’re looking at," Counsell said at Cubs Con a couple weeks ago. "We’re now protecting a lot against what can happen. We were fortunate last year. Not much happened, right? We had the big Justin Steele injury, which was obviously significant, but we were pretty fortunate last year. My case is that we don’t have enough."

Counsell is correct in saying the staff was not ravaged by injury outside of Steele and an issue with Shota Imanaga's hamstring, but even without a massive amount of issues, there was not enough to work with.

Injuries could pop up at a huge rate in spring training, especially with the World Baseball Classic coming, and suddenly, a staff that appeared extremely deep has nothing left. Hoyer acknowledged the reality of this danger as well.

"We’re going to have injuries," Hoyer said. "We’re going to have poor performance. It’s going to be messy because every season is like that."

Who Cubs could still target to add depth

The obvious elephant in the room here for Chicago is Zac Gallen, who has been linked here throughout the offseason. Reports have been conflicting as to the interest from the Cubs side, but with such a reliable right-hander still available this late, most teams naturally would be.

Whether or not Gallen winds up coming to the Windy City remains to be seen, but there are plenty of others out there as well with a wide range of expected salaries. The top remaining name is, of course, Framber Valdez, though this is likely a pipe dream.

For Chicago, names who could make sense beyond Gallen include Nick Martinez, Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito or even veterans like Patrick Corbin or Justin Verlander.

The Cubs may go the minor league route simply to build depth and not spend a ton, but reading between the lines on both Counsell and Hoyer, it would not be a shock to see the team acquire at least one more big league pitcher prior to the start of spring.

