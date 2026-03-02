Cubs Reveal First Spring Training Lineup After Players Leave for WBC

The Chicago Cubs continue their spring training schedule on Monday with a roster low on players as more than 10 of them are heading for the World Baseball Classic.

The game with the Cincinnati Reds will be the first without the full complement of Cubs that are playing for their respective countries in the WBC.

Some of those players expected to participate are also expected to make the Cubs’ opening day roster, including Miguel Amaya (Panama), Javier Assad (Mexico), Matthew Boyd (United States), Alex Bregman (United States), Pete Crow-Armstrong (United States), Daniel Palencia (Venezuela), Seiya Suzuki (Japan) and Jameson Taillon (Canada).

Chicago will miss them, but it creates opportunities for players who are trying to make the team.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: Marquee Sports Network (TV)

Records: Chicago Cubs: 4-6; Cincinnati Reds: 4-4

Cubs Starting Pitcher

RHP Jameson Taillon: 0-2, 17.18 ERA

Taillon has given up a lot of traffic in a short amount of time in two spring training starts. He's pitched 3.2 innings and has allowed eight hits and seven runs, along with four home runs and a walk. He's struck out two. Now that's it's March, it's time for him to get more effective.

Cubs Batting Order

2B Matt Shaw

RF Kevin Alcantara

C Moises Ballesteros

LF Dylan Carlson

CF Chas McCormick

SS Jefferson Rojas

1B Owen Miller

3B Pedro Ramirez

DH Scott Kingery

Cubs Injuries

LHP Justin Steele: He is cleared to resume full baseball activities and hopes to be back in the rotation by June.

INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.

LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.

INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday. He pulled out of the WBC on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7

Feb. 26 Los Angeles Angels 5, Chicago 4

Feb. 27 Chicago 8, Cleveland 6

Feb. 28 Chicago Cubs 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

March 1 Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 1

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT