Alex Bregman Motivated for WBC After Watching USA Hockey Win Gold

The United States of America earned Ice Hockey gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday, defeating Team Canada in overtime for its first Olympic Gold in the sport since 1980.

With the World Baseball Classic coming up (Mar. 5), the Chicago Cubs certainly took notice.

Alex Bregman spoke on Team USA’s recent win, highlighting a fun experience watching the match in the clubhouse with his teammates. “That was a great time. Really cool. I cheer for the USA every Olympics and watch as many events as possible. We were all fired up. We were going crazy in the clubhouse when we scored.”

Bregman, who seems to be a hockey fan, has already been seen at a Chicago Blackhawks game despite recently signing with the North Siders. That said, Sunday’s victory for the country was about more than just hockey.

When asked about using the USA’s recent win in hockey to motivate him for the upcoming World Baseball Classic with the United States, he had a simple response: “Let’s do it. Let’s go win. USA, baby."

Bregman's experience representing the U.S.

Bregman is no stranger to wearing the stars and stripes, having made five previous appearances for Team USA, including two in college.

However, of all players representing Team USA at the WBC next month, Bregman may be one of the most eager to get on the field.

Bregman wasn’t included on the roster in 2023, taking some time to rest and recover following a World Series run with the Houston Astros. As a result, his spot on the team was filled by 10-time Gold Glove award winner Nolan Arenado.

That said, Bregman did represent the U.S. in the competition in 2017, but was benched in favor of Arenado throughout the tournament. That year, Bregman played in two of the team’s eight games, compiling two hits and a .500 batting average.

Now expected to be a starter for the 2026 addition, Bregman will return to play for Team USA with some of his new teammates. Left-hander Matthew Boyd has also been selected for the roster in addition to centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Along with that trio of Americans, the Cubs have five more players representing other nations from their 40-man roster, including pitchers: Daniel Palencia (Venezuela), Jameson Taillon (Canada), Javier Assad (Mexico) and position players: Seiya Suzuki (Japan) and Miguel Amaya (Panama).

Following the tournament, manager Craig Counsell will get all of his players back after the conclusion of the event (Mar. 17), giving Chicago roughly another week together before opening Day on Mar. 26.

