Cubs Share Promising Update on Seiya Suzuki Return Timeline

Seiya Suzuki’s absence was obvious during the Cubs’ first homestand of the season.

Matt Shaw was the Opening Day starter, but was pulled in the eighth inning. Michael Conforto stepped in to pinch hit and finish the game in right field as the Nationals beat the Cubs, 10-4.

Conforto started Saturday’s 6-3 loss and Shaw was back Sunday as the Cubs emerged with a 10-2 victory.

Neither backup right fielder was very strong at the plate in the series against Washington, leaving fans wondering how much longer Suzuki will be out.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Counsell gives Suzuki update

On Sunday morning, manager Craig Counsell expressed the possibility of Suzuki being ready for a minor league rehab assignment. When talking about Suzuki taking part in drills, including defensive drills and agility work, Counsell said “Right now, that looks like where we’re trending.”

Suzuki was placed on the 10-day injured list March 25, retroactive to March 22.

The Japanese star suffered a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain when he tried to steal second base and left the field with a noticeable limp during Japan’s March 15 World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela.

Counsell confirmed an MRI revealed a right PCL sprain March 17.

Update: the Cubs have clarified that Seiya Suzuki sustained a PCL sprain, not strain. — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 18, 2026

The Cubs didn’t put Suzuki on the IL until March 25, a choice which should allow Suzuki to miss the minimum number of games.

Spots of focus for Suzuki pre-rehab

Counsell noted the circumstances in which Suzuki’s injury occurred — on a headfirst slide — and stressed that the right fielder will need to clear sliding before he’s ready to return.

“Really, when you think about it, maybe the toughest step [is sliding], just in terms of that’s probably similar to how the injury happened,” Counsell explained. “So to put some impact on the knee again is probably one of the last steps we’re going to have to take here.”

Another key aspect Suzuki is working on? Speed.

Getting Suzuki back up to full speed will be another hurdle he’ll need to clear before being sent on a rehab assignment.

Oct 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“We’re getting pretty close to full speed,” Counsell said. “We’ve made a lot of progress this week. He’s without the knee brace. He’s running without a brace anymore -- just kind of a sleeve on his knee. So a lot of good things are happening.”

MLB’s Jordan Bastian reported Suzuki has yet to go full throttle, but upped intensity and worked on changing run directions Sunday. The right fielder also switched to a soft knee brace from his previous “bulkier” brace.

The Cubs face the Angels Monday night at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lineups aren’t official yet, but fans can expect to see Shaw or Conforto out in right field yet again.