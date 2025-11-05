Cubs Should Consider Trade For Nationals Star To Counter Losing Shota Imanaga
The Chicago Cubs are now in need of some starting pitching help after the franchise and their fan favorite left-hander, Shota Imanaga, are going different ways.
Imanaga and the Cubs are on the outs for now. The Cubs declined his option, one that would have extended the left-hander’s deal for three more years and nearly $60 million. Imanaga countered by turning down the $15 million option he got in return.
The split doesn’t rule out a reunion. But, Imanaga will now get to test the market that only features a few high-end starting pitchers.
For now, the Cubs’ rotation looks like Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Colin Rea and Javier Assad. Justin Steele is recovering from Tommy John surgery and could be back sometime in 2026. Chicago, however, needs some more help.
The Cubs could pursue that help in free agency or seek a trade. One pitcher worth pursuing in trade is Washington Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore.
Why Chicago Cubs Should Pursue MacKenzie Gore
Gore was a popular trade target at the deadline that wasn’t moved in part because the Nats were in transition. General manager Mike Rizzo was fired, and interim general manager Mike DeBartolo wasn’t keen on dealing a pitcher that is seen as part of the Nats’ young core.
But, Washington has new management in president of baseball operations Paul Toboni. It’s not clear how he feels about the roster. It’s also not clear how he sees Gore’s future. Given that, it’s a smart idea for the Cubs to kick the tires on Gore.
He was recently named as one of the Top 25 trade candidates this offseason by CBS Sports. The site noted that Gore should be a candidate for any team that believes they are a contender next season.
Gore finished underwater with a 5-15 record and a 4.17 ERA. But he was named a National League All-Star and was one of the top strikeout pitchers in the game. He fanned 185 in 159 innings, marking the second straight season he struck out at least 180 hitters. For his career he is striking out 10 hitters per nine innings, even with a record of 27-37 with a 4.15 ERA.
It’s not hard to see how Gore’s record and effectiveness could improve on a team that can provide adequate run support. That’s something he hasn’t had in Washington since he made his debut in 2022.
Gore could fetch the Nationals a haul in prospects, and cost the Cubs some significant capital, because he has two years of team control remaining. He’s cheap relative to what Imanaga would have gotten, as Gore is projected for $4.7 million in arbitration per MLB Trade Rumors.
That’s value the Cubs could get on board with, assuming they’re willing to part with the asking price. Combining him with what returns, along with a Steele comeback, might give the Cubs what they need to be contenders in 2026.
