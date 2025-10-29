Cubs Should Lock Down Critical Star This Offseason Before Contract Year Hits
The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason with the big question looming being who they are going to acquire, either via free agency or trade.
It's natural for this to be the first thing on the minds of fans after a big winter at this point a year ago, when the team's moves led to the first real playoff run in close to a decade. Last year, the big acquisition was star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who contributed to the 2025 team in huge ways, but is likely on his way out.
For this winter, what if one of Chicago's most significant moves didn't come from the open market or another team, but in securing the services of one of their most critical players? As hot stove season gets set to arrive, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer will have the pressure on him to build a winner again next year.
With that being said, perhaps he can make a move with beyond just 2026 in mind by extending one of his most important players.
Cubs Should Explore Extension Talks with Nico Hoerner Now
Coming off the best season of his career, Chicago's second baseman Nico Hoerner now enters a contract year and the final year of team control before he hits free agency. The Cubs signed the Gold Glover to a three-year, $35 million extension prior to the 2023 season, and he has paid them back with nothing but production.
In 2025, he slashed .297/.345/.394 while providing that same brand of elite defense, accounting for a team-high 6.1 bWAR in 156 games played. Since signing the initial extension, Hoerner has accounted for 15.3 bWAR in the last three seasons and has become one of the organization's most beloved players.
The kind of impact he brings and just now entering his prime at 28 years old combine to form a player Chicago needs to keep around more than just one more year.
Cubs Must Keep Hoerner's Contact and Defense Around
At times when Chicago looked like the rails were close to falling off this season during rough stretches, it was Hoerner who helped to hold things together. For a lineup that produced at some of the best rates in baseball, a team .249 batting average was right around the middle of the pack.
Someone like Hoerner who hits to contact rather than power, is essential in the middle of a lineup that relied so heavily on the long ball in 2025 and looks likely to do the same moving forward.
Not only does Hoerner hit for some of the best averages in baseball, but the obvious value that comes from his glove as well is simply not something that can be replaced. He is an elite defender at one of the most important positions on the field, something which you do not simply replace with somebody else.
He also seems to genuinely love playing for the Cubs, so extension desire between him and management should be mutual. It will not be the massive deal that some players across baseball are landing, but Hoerner has absolutely earned a substantial raise.
If Hoyer and the front office are smart, they will be the ones to give it to him rather than Hoerner hitting the open market a year from now and having his value paid to him by another team.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News