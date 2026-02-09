Cubs Sign Nine-Year MLB Journeyman to Minor League Deal

As 2026 Spring Training nears, the Chicago Cubs are making moves to finalize their major league and minor league rosters. As a result, they’ve made another move to pick up an MLB veteran.

After signing veteran Chas McCormick to shore up depth in the outfield, the Cubs made another move late last week, agreeing to a contract with MLB journeyman Vince Velasquez.

Velasquez has spent parts of nine seasons in the majors, but has not seen MLB action since the 2023 season. In 2025, Velasquez played with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) after being released from the Cleveland Guardians before making his debut.

About Vince Velasquez

Velasquez debuted with the Houston Astros in 2015, but pitched in only 19 games before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies the following offseason in a package for closer Ken Giles.

He then became a starter in the back-end of Philadelphia’s rotation, making 116 starts in five and a half seasons. There, Velasquez was a steady option, posting four WAR and a 4.93 ERA.

Many fans remember Velasquez for his exceptional fielding highlights, especially with the Phillies. There, Velasquez made an incredible play with his non-throwing arm after being hit with a line-drive. In another game, Velasquez played left field in the 14th inning of an extra-inning game and recorded an outfield assist to preserve the tie.

Velasquez’ most successful season came with his most recent team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2023, Velasquez only made eight appearances, dealing with injuries but posted a career-best 3.86 ERA and finished 4-4.

What can Chicago expect from Velasquez in 2026?

At the very least, the Cubs have gained an experienced arm that can make spot starts in the rotation from Triple-A if necessary. That said, the likelihood of Velasquez getting a call-up with Chicago seems unlikely, especially given Chicago’s offseason moves to add pitching depth, as well as Velasquez’ form last season.

In 11 games for the Lotte Giants of the KBO, Velasquez struggled mightily, going 1-4 with an 8.23 ERA. With only one quality start in seven starts, Velasquez was moved to the bullpen for his final four appearances of the year.

Although his career numbers may not jump off the page, Velasquez is a solid pro to take a chance on with a minor-league deal. If he’s able to limit damage via the home run, Chicago may have found itself a diamond in the rough.

After all, it’s not uncommon for the Cubs to turn struggling starters into valuable relievers.

