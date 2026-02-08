When is Cubs Opening Day 2026? Key Dates, Ticket Information and More Info

Chicago Cubs fans have been dealing with some record cold temperatures, heavy snowfall, a heartbreaking playoff exit for the Bears and everything else that comes with winter in the Windy City.

With the calendar now finally turning to February, however, this means that spring training is fast approaching, and in turn, baseball season not far behind it. Here are some key dates fans need to know, as well as where to purchase single-game tickets for the upcoming exciting 2026 season.

February 11: Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The first major checkbox of the spring calendar arrives this Wednesday, with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training in Mesa, Arizona, to get camp started and put themselves in the best position possible to be ready for the season.

Pitchers and catchers is a date everyone looks forward to every year, because it just means we are one step closer to baseball season.

February 16: First full squad workout

Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during spring training camp. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Less than a week after the pitchers and catchers arrive, the rest of the position players on the roster are going to get to Mesa for the Cubs' first full-squad workout as a new roster gets its first taste of what it will be like playing together.

Not long after that, it will be time for exhibition games.

February 20: First Cactus League game for Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder during spring training game. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Cubs will take on their crosstown rival, the Chicago White Sox, at 2:05 p.m. CST to kick off the Cactus League schedule, a date fans should have marked.

March 22: Final Cactus League game

Chicago Cubs pitcher Cade Horton in the first inning at Sloan Park. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After roughly a month of exhibition games, Chicago will wrap up its spring schedule at Sloan Park with one final game against the Milwaukee Brewers before they conclude camp and head back home for Opening Day soon after that.

March 26: Cubs Opening Day at Wrigley Field

Opening Day Ceremonies before Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

For the first time since 2023, Chicago is going to begin its regular season schedule at home, hosting the Washington Nationals at 1:20 p.m. CST at Wrigley Field on March 26.

Fans will, of course, hope the weather warms up a little bit by then, but needless to say, even if it's still a bit nippy outside, the bleachers will be full, and anticipation will be high. Coming off a huge offseason for the team, excitement for the season is as high as it's been for a long time.

It's time to count down the days until the start of the season, because once this time of year rolls around, Cubs baseball is going to be here before fans know it.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Season Schedule

How To Buy Chicago Cubs Tickets