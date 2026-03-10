Cubs Star Ian Happ Has One Focus as His Free Agency Nears

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is going into his tenth year with the club. It could very well end up being his last year playing at Wrigley.

But that doesn't mean Happ isn't making the most of his time in the Windy City. 2025 marked his first postseason win with the team since his rookie year in 2017. He wants more moments like that.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, Happ has one focus.

What is Happ's focus?

Ian Happ | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

That focus is simple: winning.

After experiencing some playoff magic last season, he wants more of those moments this season. Since he is entering free agency after the 2026 season, that could be the talk of the team. According to Sharma, Happ won't make it a distraction.

“The focus is just so much on this group. Both enjoying it and playing really good baseball together. It makes it a lot easier when you’re on a good team that’s going to compete that that can be the main focus.” Happ to Sharma

Happ has high expectations for this Cubs team, as do many experts. Chicago has a chance to not only win the NL Central, but also make a championship run.

While that will be hard to do against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs think they are up to the challenge.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ | David Banks-Imagn Images

The last time Happ was in a walk year (three years ago), he hadn't quite reached his full potential. His defense was still a work in progress, and strikeouts were an issue. Since then, he has had four consecutive Gold Glove awards, and his offense has improved. Happ thinks there is a huge difference between the last walk year and this year.

“It’s way different. Where you’re at in your career, having had some consistency, having already been paid (essentially) as a free agent is much more comforting. You’re at a different point of your career and life, so it’s a much different experience.” an Happ

Despite this possibly being Happ's last year in Chicago, he plans to be "present".

“I will be back in Chicago. No matter where I am next season, I will be back in Chicago. But enjoying it now in this moment is important to me. Having it happen with guys you love and want to compete with makes it a lot easier.” Ian Happ

If this is the last season Happ will play with the Cubs, he will remember his time in Chicago fondly for the rest of his life.