Cubs Top Pitching Prospect Reportedly in Prime Position for MLB Debut

Pitching is one of the many things Cubs fans should have confidence in as the team approaches the 2026 season. The organization currently boasts a pitching roster of 23 men, with solid starters and relief options, but nothing in baseball is guaranteed.

But should Chicago encounter injuries in the rotation, Cubs insider Bruce Levine has a prediction.

Levine shared which minor league prospect will be the team’s top choice pitching option and the first to come up from Triple-A should things go south during the regular season.

Jaxon Wiggins in prime position for debut

The Triple-A affiliate Iowa Cubs have 19 pitchers on their roster, but Levine is only singing the praises of one: Jaxon Wiggins.

“Wiggins is, you know, certainly the first big pitcher that's going to come from Triple-A this year for the Cubs,” Levine said Thursday on The Score. “So if there's injury issues, if there's issues with people not getting the job done, Wiggins is the guy they're looking at, and he's going to start at Triple-A.”

Wiggins was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Arkansas. The right-hander is currently the No. 2 overall prospect in the Cubs’ system, behind catcher Moisés Ballesteros.

Ballesteros made his MLB debut May 15 when Ian Happ was placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain, and spent last season bouncing between Triple-A and the majors before officially returning to the prospect pool Thursday.

Wiggins' Spring Training so far

The 24-year-old has thrown 3.1 innings over two Spring Training games. He struggled a bit in his debut on February 26 against the Angels, but Levine isn’t worried.

“[Wiggins] doesn't have a tremendous amount of experience innings-wise down there, but the fastball plays big, [and he has a] really good slider,” Levine said. “So from that perspective, this guy is the best young pitcher in their organization that's not in the big leagues right now, but pitching doesn't seem to be the problem for the Cubs right now. They have plenty of it, if they can keep it healthy going toward Opening Day on March 26 they're in good shape.”

Over 1.1 innings against the Angels, Wiggins gave up six hits, five earned runs, and struck out three batters as the Cubs fell 5-4.

During Wednesday’s matchup with the Brewers, Wiggins went two full innings. He gave up zero hits and didn’t allow any earned runs, while striking out two batters and walking one as the Cubs came out on top, 4-1.

This offseason, the Cubs added pitching strength by signing former Royal Hunter Harvey, plus former Rangers pitchers Jacob Webb, Hoby Milner and Phil Maton. The starting rotation is well-rounded, but the team lacks a consistent reliever.

Last season in Iowa, Wiggins started 18 of 19 games and posted a 2.19 ERA over 78 innings. He made just one appearance in a relief role, throwing three innings and allowing two earned runs. His experience in a relief role in the minor leagues is still only that one game — during the 2024 season, he was the starting pitcher in all 18 games.

His lack of relief experience shouldn’t worry fans, though, especially considering the strength of the Cubs’ system and current roster.

If the team is on the hunt for a pitcher who can come in and take care of business, with a bit more time, Wiggins could be the answer.