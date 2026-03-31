Edward Cabrera Talks Cubs Debut After Six Scoreless Innings

After a disappointing series loss to begin the year against the Washington Nationals, the Chicago Cubs entered play Monday looking to bounce back against the Los Angeles Angels.

The series opener also marked Edward Cabrera’s debut following an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins that saw Chicago part with one of their top prospects, Owen Caissie.

Last season for the Marlins, Cabrera enjoyed a career year highlighted by increased durability. In 2025, the Dominican right-hander posted a career-high 137 ⅔ innings, 150 strikeouts and eight wins while posting a 3.53 ERA.

Edward Cabrera | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Monday against the Angels, Cabrera was nearly unhittable, showcasing the strength that led to the Cubs acquiring him.

Cabrera's dazzling debut

Cabrera posted six scoreless innings of work, allowing one walk and one hit. He struck out five Angels and threw 80 pitches total.

Colin Rea handled the rest, throwing three innings of relief, allowing two runs.

As for the offense, Chicago was led by multi-RBI games from both Carson Kelly and Moises Ballesteros. Ian Happ added to the scoring with a solo home run, his third of the year, as the Cubs cruised to a 7-2 win.

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Following the game, manager Craig Counsell had high praise for the newest addition to Chicago’s rotation.

“He had everything working,” Counsell said. “And Carson (Kelly) felt really comfortable with any pitch in any count. With Eddie's stuff, if we get into that mode, it’s going to be a tough night for hitters.”

Kelly also chimed in, citing Cabrera’s composure as a reason for his success. “Slow heartbeat,” said Chicago’s catcher. “I think that’s what you’re looking for in a guy like that. I just think he’s going to continue to get better. He was tremendous tonight -- had good command of everything.”

After his first career win in pinstripes, Cabrera was asked by the media about his favorite moment.

“For me, just the entire game,” he said via team translator Fredy Quevedo Jr. “Going out there and being able to help the team win.”

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now with the momentum swinging back on their side, the Cubs will hope to finish the series with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday for their first series sweep of the season.

As for Cabrera, he won’t take the mound again until Sunday, getting the ball for the series finale between the Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians.

In the meantime, Jameson Taillon will get his first start of the season on Tuesday.