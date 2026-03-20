Former Cubs Star Says WBC TItle Meant More Than 2016 World Series Win

The World Baseball Classic championship game between the United States and Venezuela broke viewership records, with Venezuela ending up victorious. The WBC has been a source of pride and passion for players, who have shown their love for their country since its inception.

But is it more meaningful than what happens during the MLB playoffs? For some players, the answer is yes.

Former Chicago Cubs catcher and 2016 World Series champion Willson Contreras agrees with this sentiment.

Wilson Contreras | IMAGO / Newscom World

What Did Contreras Say About the WBC?

The WBC is shattering viewership records every year and seems to be gaining popularity among fans and players alike. And Contreras made a somewhat shocking admission after the championship game, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo.

"I think it’s the best experience of my life. I played in the World Series in ‘16, and it was big, but playing the WBC for your country, for 37 million people, means a lot more to me." Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras on the WBC: "I think it’s the best experience of my life. I played in the World Series in ‘16 and it was big but playing the WBC for your country, for 37 million people, means a lot more to me." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 19, 2026

It may not be as shocking when you consider the impact the WBC has on its players. They get to show their pride for their country while also sharing their culture with the world and their teammates.

It truly is a beautiful thing to watch. However, it may offend some baseball fans, especially Cubs fans, that breaking a century-plus streak was less meaningful.

Contreras was an international free agent who was signed by the Cubs. He would make his debut during the 2016 season. In 76 games during his rookie year, Contreras hit .282 with an .845 OPS and 12 home runs.

During the postseason, he would hit .256 with a .710 OPS and a home run in Game 6 of the NLCS.

The Cubs would win the World Series that year in one of the greatest moments in sports history, breaking a 108-year curse.

With the Cubs, Contreras would go to three All-Star Games as one of the premier catchers in the game. He would hit .256 with 133 home runs in seven seasons with Chicago before moving on to their division rival St. Louis Cardinals.

He hit .261 with 55 home runs in three seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

Whether you agree with Contreras' way of thinking or not, the 2016 World Series was incredibly meaningful to the Cubs, the city of Chicago, and its fans. If winning the WBC was more meaningful to him, that certainly points to the growth of the game and how seriously players take competing on behalf of their country.