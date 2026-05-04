Cubs Power Rankings Round Up: No Doubt One of the Best Teams in Baseball

I think it's safe to say MLB analysts are impressed with the Chicago Cubs.

How could they not be? The team is fresh off its second straight series win over a solid West Coast squad. They first took down the San Diego Padres on their home field before returning to Wrigley for three straight over the Diamondbacks. Not only does that make it 15 wins in their last 18 outings, but it also makes it 11 straight wins at the Friendly Confines. This marks their longest such streak since 2008.

To say the team has been firing on all cylinders would be an understatement. They sit second in the league in both hits and RBIs over the last 27 games. Their .813 OPS is also the second-highest in baseball. As for the pitching department, Chicago sits in the Top 11 in ERA this season despite their immense injury trouble. Teams have only hit .227 off them so far this year, and they haven't given up more than 4 runs in ten of these last 18 contests.

The balance that they have brought to the field has been remarkably impressive, especially after a start to the year that had many hovering their hand over the panic button. In fact, the turnaround has been so impressive that they are firmly in the running to be named the best team in baseball. Most power rankings around the league have the Cubs in the Top 4, with two even moving them into the Top 3.

Cubs Power Rankings

May 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8), center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

CBS Sports – No. 3 (+3)

Bleacher Report – No. 3 (+3)

USA Today – No. 4 (+1)

MLB.com – No. 4 (+0)

ESPN – No. 4 (+0)

Who's the current competition? The Dodgers, Yankees, and Braves are all in the mix for the top spot. Atlanta has the unanimous lead, however, with a 25-10 record. It's certainly a tad hard to argue with that, especially when we consider they have won every single series this season besides one.

It sure feels like you could make the case for any of the other three teams in that No. 2 spot, even if none have put the Cubs there quite yet. The sheer star power of the Yankees and Dodgers will always give them a leg up in the public eye. However, the fact that the Cubs have played this well without a slew of injuries on the mound feels like it deserves a little more respect. If they look this polished with a bunch of minor league arms filling relief innings, couldn't they look even more dominant the healthier they get?

Nevertheless, as long as the Cubs keep up their recent winning ways, power ranking will have no choice but to give them a nudge. This next series, in particular, could go a long way toward making that happen. The Cubs will get to face their division foe, the Cincinnati Reds. They have been one of the surprise teams this season with a 20-14 record and even held the NL Central lead for some time. It's a great opportunity to fluff up their two-game cushion and add to their already impressive resume.