How Insane are the Cubs Right Now? 2 Crazy Stats That Say It All

The Chicago Cubs are a force to be reckoned with. They have pulled off back-to-back walk-off wins against a divisional foe to increase their NL Central lead to 3.0 games. They have also now won seven games in a row for the second time over the last month, as they pieced together a 10-game winning streak during their red-hot month of April.

However, if anything goes to show how impressive this specific group has been, it might as well be two stats that surfaced after last night's victory. Marquee's Taylor McGregor shared the first, noting that the Cubs have won 24 of their first 36 games for only the third time since 1920. What to take a stab at guessing the other two campaigns where they met this mark? I bet you can get at least one!

The last time the Cubs did this was during 2016, when they went on to claim the World Series crown. They also pulled it off in 1969 before falling apart down the stretch and shockingly finishing second in the division. Obviously, the Cubs still have a long way to go before we can formally declare this season a success, but there is no question that a start like this bodes very well for the remainder of the season. It's just rare that we have seen a Cubs team look this good this early.

The second jaw-dropping stat may be a bit specific, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. OptaSTATS noted that Chicago is now the first team in the modern era to accomplish the following in a 20-game span ...

– 17 total wins

– 10 comeback wins

– 9 wins after allowing the first run of the game

– 6 one-run wins

– 4 walkoff wins

– 4 wins after trailing in the 8th inning or later

– 3 extra-inning wins

Again, as oddly specific as checking all those boxes might sound, a lot of baseball has been played over the last 100+ years. The fact that this Cubs team has still managed to put together a historic stretch says a lot, especially when we consider the context.

Might it be nice to watch them pick up a few more dominant wins? Sure, but there is something to be said about repeatedly defying the odds and working your way back into games. This team has become truly terrifying in late-inning situations, and it's that kind of resilience that could prove to pay off tremendously in the postseason.

Let's also not forget that the Cubs have managed to do this without a handful of their best arms. Their bullpen has been ravaged by injuries, yet they have still managed to stack win after win. Not only does it speak to the team's depth, but it also speaks to the belief in the locker room. As silly as something like that might sound, building confidence is key to surviving a long season.

The question now is ... can they continue to make history? The Cincinnati Reds have clearly made life tough on the Cubs the last two nights, and the series still has two games remaining. Then, after a trip to play the Rangers, they will have to take on the league-leading Braves in Atlanta. Keeping this momentum going will not be easy, but if any team can pull it off, my money might be on the never-die Cubs.