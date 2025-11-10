GM's Predict The 2 Top Free Agency Targets 'Sleeper' Cubs Could Land
The Chicago Cubs' offseason is likely going to hinge on whether they manage to re-sign star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
While Chicago's front office and fan base would surely prefer that the 28-year-old (who hit .266 with an .841 OPS, 22 home runs, and 73 RBIs while stealing 25 bases) would bring his talents back to Wrigley Field in 2026, the staggering amount of money that Tucker is expected to command simply isn't something the Cubs have shown a willingness to give a single free agent ever before.
But this isn't necessarily a bad thing. While Tucker will be a huge difference-maker for whichever team he's playing for in 2026, the bottom line is that the Cubs not pursuing him means they can allocate all of that money toward bolstering their roster in other ways.
And considering Chicago's outfield is already one of its strengths, the club is well-suited to make a splash in the market.
MLB GM's Predict Two Free Agent Pitchers as Cubs Top Targets
In a November 10 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed that he thinks the Cubs could be baseball's "biggest sleeper" team in the market this offseason, and added an interesting note about two guys they could potentially target.
"The Chicago Cubs know that finishing second to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central every year is inexcusable, and with Tucker expected to depart for greater riches, they’ll have plenty of money to burn," Nightengale wrote.
"They want another corner outfielder, and will be shopping in the expensive aisle for starting pitching, with fellow GMs predicting they could land Framber Valdez and/or Dylan Cease," he added.
These GMs listing former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez and San Diego Padres hurler Dylan Cease as top potential Cubs targets doesn't come as a surprise, as many have been linked to Chicago several times since the 2025 season ended.
Spotrac projects that Valdez will command a four-year, $149 million deal in free agency, while Cease (who is about two years younger than Valdez) is projected to secure a six-year, $177 million deal.
MORE: Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Speculation Raises Intriguing Chicago Cubs Possibility
That means Cease's contract would be about $8 million per year cheaper than the one Valdez is expected to get, which makes sense, given that Cease is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career while Valdez is one of the most consistent starting pitchers in the entire sport.
Still, Chicago being able to get either guy would be a major win and would help fans forget about what they'll be losing without Tucker in the lineup.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Why Cubs Activated Justin Steele from 60-Day IL In Post-World Series Move
Nico Hoerner Sends Clear Message On Cubs’ Defensive Identity
Why Cubs Should Consider Taylor Rogers Free Agency Reunion
Cubs’ Past $130 Million Alex Bregman Offer Raises Free Agency Questions