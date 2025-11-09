Why Cubs Activated Justin Steele from 60-Day IL In Post-World Series Move
Chicago Cubs fans know that left-hander Justin Steele is unlikely to pitch until at least the second half of the 2026 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Steele suffered the injury in April, one that was described at the time as left elbow tendonitis. After physical exams, tests, and two consultations, it was determined that Steele needed the surgery and would miss the rest of the 2025 season.
Recovery from the injury takes anywhere from 12 to 18 months, depending upon the severity and the repair technique used.
Yet, on Thursday, the Cubs activated Steele from the 60-day injured list and put him on the 40-man roster as part of a large group of moves on the team’s MLB transactions log. Why?
Major League rules required it. By the fifth day after the World Series ends, each Major League team must clean up the roster. That includes injury activations, contract options, designating players for assignment, and claiming waiver players. It’s the first wave of moves post-World Series and puts teams on equal footing going into next week’s general managers meetings.
Steele’s situation was a bit nuanced. The Cubs originally put him on the 15-day IL on April 9. On April 23, after his surgery, they moved him to the 60-day IL. That is where players with long injury recoveries typically go. But it comes with a benefit — Steele doesn’t count against the Cubs’ 40-man roster. It enabled them to use his 40-man spot on a player who could help in the Majors.
On the fifth day after the World Series ends, so does that nuance. At that point, the Cubs were required to move Steele to the 40-man roster, whether he’s healthy or not. The good news for Chicago was that it didn’t have to make any additional moves to clear room for him.
Thanks to a large group of free agents hitting the market, the Cubs only have 29 players on their 40-man roster. Chicago didn’t have to lose anyone it wasn’t expecting to lose to make the move.
Free Agency
Per league rules, players that don’t have contracts for 2026 become free agents no later than five days after the World Series. Some of that can be dependent on contract options, as was the case for Shota Imanaga, as he and the Cubs turned down their options and he became a free agent. First baseman Justin Turner also became one after the Cubs turned down his 2026 option.
The rest of the Cubs’ free agents hit the market the day after the World Series, including outfielder Kyle Tucker, the player many consider to be the No. 1 target on the market. The other free agents were pitcher Ryan Brasier, pitcher Brad Keller, pitcher Aaron Civale, pitcher Drew Pomeranz, pitcher Caleb Thielbar, pitcher Taylor Rogers, left fielder Willi Castro and first baseman Carlos Santana.
Chicago also traded pitcher Andrew Kittredge back to the Baltimore Orioles for cash. The Cubs acquired him from the Orioles in July.
