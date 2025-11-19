Iowa Cubs To Play Game At Iconic Field In 2026

Major League Baseball made two big announcements recently regarding a particular ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa. The site of the famous baseball-themed movie 'Field of Dreams' will play host to two games in August next year.

One of the Chicago Cubs' rivals from the NL East, the Philadelphia Phillies, will be squaring off against the AL Central's Minnesota Twins on August 13, 2026. While Chicago's Triple-A Iowa affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, will be playing in Dyersville against the St. Paul Saints on August 11.

Iowa Cubs and Dyersville, where heaven and magic meet 🌽 pic.twitter.com/6NKnMftYJg — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) November 19, 2025

The third installment of the 'Field of Dreams' will not feature a Chicago-based MLB team for the first time. The Cubs previously played a game at the field against the Cincinnati Reds during the 2022 season, while the White Sox played the New York Yankees the year before.

History of the 'Field of Dreams' game

The first-ever MLB game played in Dyersville, Iowa, earned quite a bit of notoriety. Sports Business Journal deemed the inaugural contest "The Sports Event of the Year" in 2021. It became the single-most watched regular season in more than 15 years.

Robert D. Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, announced both games, including the Iowa Cubs vs. the Saint Paul Saints. The last time these two teams played against each other, a combined 19 runs were scored, as the Cubs lost the game by a score of 10-9.

Iowa Cubs | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

“Major League Baseball is excited to return to Iowa in 2026 and to deliver a unique experience to the Twins, the Phillies, their players, our two Minor League teams, and fans across the game," said Manfred. "We look forward to working with Netflix and creating an event that all sports fans can enjoy.”

Iowa and the Saints will take the field for only the second minor league baseball game to take place in Dyersville. Midwest League’s The Cedar Rapids Kernels played the Quad Cities River Bandits of the Midwest League on August 9, 2022.

Keith Rahe, Executive Director of Dyersville Events, Inc. and President & CEO of Travel Dubuque, commented that “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Major League Baseball back to the legendary Field of Dreams movie site." He also added that "We look forward to recreating the magic of the 2021 and 2022 games and once again witnessing teams emerge from our iconic cornfield for another unforgettable chapter at the Field of Dreams movie site.”

Field of Dreams | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for the Chicago Cubs, the team will miss both games as they will be on the road in the nation's capital, playing a three-game series away from both Wrigley Field and Dyersville against the Washington Nationals.