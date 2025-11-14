MLB Insider Reveals Major Brad Keller Free Agency Twist

Perhaps the most pleasant surprise for the Chicago Cubs in 2025 was 30-year-old pitcher Brad Keller.

Keller signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs last offseason, in a move that largely went unnoticed by the baseball community. This is because Keller was coming off a season where he went 0-4 with a 5.44 ERA in just 41.1 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox.

One season before, Keller amassed an unremarkable 4.57 ERA in 45.1 innings pitched with the Kansas City Royals, and has a 5.39 ERA and a 5.09 ERA in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively.

All of this is to say that nobody expected Keller to make a big impact in Chicago. However, he proved to be one of their most vital pieces out of the bullpen. He produced a stellar 2.07 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 68 regular season appearances (69.2 innings pitched), also posting a .182 batting average against and a 27.2 strikeout percentage.

He followed this up by tallying a 1.59 ERA in five postseason appearances, helping the Cubs come one win away from advancing to the NLC.

With this resurgent 2025 season, Keller is poised to make a nice chunk of money in free agency. In fact, Spotrac projects that he'll sign a three-year, $4 million deal. Although that could change drastically, given a recent report that has just come out about Keller.

Insider Asserts Brad Keller Could Become Starting Pitcher

On November 13, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman released an article asserting that Keller is generating free agency interest as both a reliever and a starting pitcher this offseason.

This is fascinating, if only because of how successful Keller was out of Chicago's bullpen. But he has started in exactly half of his 234 MLB appearances to this point in his big league career, which shows that he isn't foreign to this role.

Grade Brad Keller’s 2025 season:



⭐️ 68 G

⭐️ 69.2 IP

⭐️ 4-2

⭐️ 2.07 ERA

⭐️ 75 SO

⭐️ 0.96 WHIP

⭐️ 1.5 WAR pic.twitter.com/EA8mZM3ItC — SleeperCubs (@SleeperCubs) October 20, 2025

Heyman also added that because Keller's fastball velocity improved in 2025 and he was more effective with his sinker and sweeper, some teams believe he can transition back to being a starter.

He suggested that the New York Yankees could be a fit for Keller both as a starter and as a reliever. One could presumably say the same about the Cubs, although the assumption was that they'd prefer to re-sign him in a similar role that he had in 2025.

What's for sure is that Keller's offseason just got a whole lot more interesting.