Nico Hoerner Addresses Trade Rumors at Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs were aggressive in the offseason following the departure of Kyle Tucker.

They traded one of their top prospects (Owen Caissie) to the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera and signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year $175 million contract.

Following the signing of Bregman, rumors began to swirl around Chicago’s infield depth.

The Cubs have one of the most accomplished infields in the league, adding Bregman to a strong group that includes two-time All-Star Dansby Swanson, two-time Gold Glove award winner Nico Hoerner, and Michael Busch, who hit 34 home runs last season.

Not to mention, Chicago still has Matt Shaw waiting in the wings, a former top prospect who showed plenty of potential (3.1 WAR) in his rookie season.

Due to their influx of talent in the infield, trade speculation ensued.

Hoerner's thoughts on trade rumors

Nico Hoerner is the most likely candidate of the trio, given Shaw’s ability to play second base and considering Hoerner is entering the final year of his contract.

Recently, Hoerner addressed these rumors at Spring Training.

“You’re aware of teams that would be options to trade for you. And then, obviously, there are different roster constructions, so when a team signs a player at your position, it kind of eliminates that a little bit. But this offseason was a little easier to handle mentally.”

Hoerner went on to say that trade rumors were more difficult to handle the season prior, as he felt uneasy about the news while recovering from flexor tendon surgery.

Following his surgery after the 2024 season, Hoerner posted a career year in 2025. He finished with a career-high 6.1 WAR to go along with 29 doubles, 61 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, seven home runs and a .297 batting average. Hoerner wasn’t able to make his first All-Star appearance, but did win his second Gold Glove award and earned MVP votes (19th place) for the first time in his career.

Although Chicago could fetch a solid return for Hoerner, given a lack of infielders available in free agency and on the trade market, a deal doesn’t seem imminent.

If the Cubs were actively shopping Hoerner, one would expect a deal to have been completed by now. With Opening Day just over three weeks away, all signs point to Hoerner staying put for the final year of his contract.

Given the additions made to Chicago’s roster and his success last season, there’s no harm in holding on to Hoerner as the Cubs expect to make a deep playoff run in 2026.