Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Hilariously Reveals What He Does With His Gold Glove Trophy

The Chicago Cubs head into the 2026 season with their star second baseman set to receive his second Gold Glove award following an incredible 2025 campaign.

One of the best defenders in all of baseball, Nico Hoerner was recognized as such with another honor for his elite glove, coming off what was the best season of his career on both sides of the ball. Often, when thinking about the honor of the Gold Glove, fans remember the recognition but forget about the actual award that comes with it.

As it turns out, the physical golden glove is a very popular item in the Hoerner home. During an interview with 104.3 The Score in Chicago, Hoerner gave a hilarious answer when asked about what he does with the actual trophy.

Nico Hoerner | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Hoerner's house guests love playing with the trophy

"People always get fired up about the trophy itself because the glove does come off and it just feels like a normal glove, I had no idea about that," Hoerner said while describing its shine and finish as well as the fact that catch can be played with it before revealing that it gets pulled out for fun at times.

"When we have a party or whatever people are over at the house, next thing you know we're walking around doing things with the glove. But I wouldn't want it any other way."

It seems like every time Nico Hoerner throws a party back home, he and his friends bust out his Gold Glove.



"Next thing you know we're walking around doing things with the glove," he says.



(He has one Gold Glove in his possession, he'll get the second one that he won soon.) pic.twitter.com/DhlQ45u1sH — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) February 19, 2026

As the 28-year-old prepares to receive his second trophy, perhaps a full game of catch can be played in the Hoerner household between the two Gold Gloves. If his answer on what happens with the first is any indication, that certainly will be happening.

Hoerner ready to go this season for Cubs

It wasn't just the glove that was golden for Hoerner in 2025, it was the bat as well. The elite contact man was able to slash an incredible .297/.345/.394 this past year, and while he does not have elite power by any means, his ability to get clutch hits is massive for this team.

Nico Hoerner | David Banks-Imagn Images

After posting a 6.2 bWAR, the sky seems to be the limit for just how much impact he can have on this team as Hoerner hits his stride as an impact player. Following an offseason of trade rumors that appear to be headed nowhere, he simply seems ready to play ball.

When it's all said and done, he might just have a third Gold Glove to show for it, but perhaps a deep postseason run back to the Fall Classic as well.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Takes Shot at Dodgers Fans

Cubs Notes: Game Day Lineup Revealed, PCA Jabs Dodgers Fans, Imanaga's Velocity & More

Craig Counsell Shares Exciting Update on Cubs' Shota Imanaga

Cubs’ Underwhelming Offseason Grade Is Way Off After Busy Winter