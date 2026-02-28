Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Blasts First Spring Training Home Run

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has been getting the veteran ramp-up at spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians gave him just his third, fourth and fifth at-bats of spring training.

But he gave the fans at Sloan Park something to shout about on one of those at-bats as he hit his first home run of spring training in the Cubs’ 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Swanson wasted no time, either. In the first inning, Nico Hoerner drew a leadoff walk. After Alex Bregman and Ian Happ flew out, Swanson sat on a 92.7 mph fastball from Guardians starter Logan Allen and turned it into an opposite-field home run. His 2-1 home run had an exit velocity of 99.8 mph and was the fastest pitch he saw that at-bat. Before that, Allen threw him two sweepers and a change-up, the fastest of which was 82 mph.

Dansby Swanson - Chicago Cubs (1)* pic.twitter.com/gdQ3VR6Oys — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) February 27, 2026

Swanson finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Swanson’s other RBI came in the sixth inning when he singled home Pedro Ramirez. He left the game after that for a pinch-runner. The plan was to get Swanson three at-bats.

Dansby Swanson in 2026

Swanson is entering the fourth year of a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs that keeps him with the team through the 2029 season. The 32-year-old is closing in on 10 years of service time, a huge benchmark for players in terms of longevity and players’ union benefits.

In three seasons with the Cubs, he’s slashed .243/.313/.408 with 62 home runs and 223 RBI. In his first season with Chicago, he won his second National League Gold Glove and was named an All-Star for the second time. He also finished in the Top 20 in NL MVP voting.

He’s been reliable in the field, as he’s played at least 147 games in each of his three seasons in Chicago.

Dansby Swanson (7) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

He’s part of an infield that could be one of the best in baseball offensively and defensively. Chicago signed Alex Bregman to play third base for the next five seasons, and the All-Star is also a former American League Gold Glove defender.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner, who is in the last year of his deal, has two NL Gold Gloves since he moved from shortstop to make room for Swanson. First baseman Michael Busch hit 34 home runs and 90 RBI last season to finish in the Top 20 in NL MVP voting.

While much of the attention this offseason has been on Bregman and pitcher Edward Cabrera, the Cubs have one of the steadiest shortstops in baseball in Swanson, who is looking to build on last year’s playoff berth and trip to the NL Division Series. He already has one World Series ring, which he won with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He’s aiming for a second in 2026.