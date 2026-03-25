Pete Crow-Armstrong Lands Major Sponsorship Deal Day After Cubs Extension

The last 24 hours were a whirlwind for Pete Crow-Armstrong, and it’s not over yet.

Tuesday night, the Cubs confirmed a six-year, $115 million contract extension for the center fielder.

The following morning, Crow-Armstrong and Gatorade officially announced the news of his new sponsorship on the eve of the Cubs’ Opening Day matchup against the Nationals. He's the first MLB player to endorse Gatorade since 2023.

Oh, and it’s also his 24th birthday.

Crow-Armstrong speaks on Gatorade

“I’ve been drinking Gatorade since my Little League days, so it’s surreal to join their iconic athlete roster,” Crow-Armstrong said. “It’s especially meaningful because Gatorade doesn’t just sponsor athletes – they really understand what we need to perform at our best. After a recent hydration assessment, I was told I’m the saltiest sweater on the team, so I always keep a Gatorlyte in my bag.”

Sponsorship contract length and financial terms have yet to be disclosed, but the company is excited about their newest MLB acquisition.

“PCA is a real rising leader in the MLB – electric speed, game-changing defense and a high-energy presence on and off the field,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s Global Head of Sports Marketing. “As a Chicago-based brand, we’re excited to partner with one of the city’s brightest young stars – together fueling the next era of baseball.”

PCA on Opening Day

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cubs are set to open their season at home Thursday against the Washington Nationals, with first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT.

Fans can expect to see Crow-Armstrong out in center field, starting his second home opener with the Cubs. His first two seasons with the team, that spot was taken by Cody Bellinger, who re-signed with the Yankees as a free agent back in January on a five-year contract.

Last year, the Cubs beat the Brewers in their April 4 home opener, 3-1. Crow-Armstrong had four plate appearances, but recorded just one hit. Hopefully, he’ll make more of an offensive impact in Thursday’s game.

Luckily, consistency at the plate was a big focus for the young athlete during Spring Training.

Mar 1, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning at Sloan Park. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

PCA worked closely with third baseman Alex Bregman on his swing this offseason, and has made it a goal to learn as much as possible from the two-time World Series champion. MLB insiders like Bruce Levine are expecting improvement from the center fielder this year, largely due to the amount of work he’s put in.

Bregman is excited about the possibilities ahead for his young teammate.

“I think the sky is the limit for him,” Bregman said. “He can do anything on a baseball field… The more that he refines his game, he's going to continue to get better and better and better.”