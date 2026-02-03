The Cubs' Biggest Trade Assets Just Got Even More Valuable

After signing Alex Bregman away from the Boston Red Sox, many rumors have surfaced about the potential trades of both Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw. With a surplus of talented infielders, the case could be made for either Hoerner or Shaw to be moved.

For Shaw, he’s now on the outside looking in, expected to begin the season on the bench with Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Bregman and Michael Busch taking up the infield positions. As for Hoerner, given his high-profile, he could be moved in order to gain assets while allowing Shaw to move to second base full-time.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox are one of many teams that have checked in on the services of Hoerner and Shaw. A trade between these two sides would be especially ironic, given that Bregman just departed Boston in favor of the Cubs.

Matt Shaw | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Shaw and Hoerner are amongst the strongest infield trade candidates

That said, following moves made around the MLB in recent days, the market for both Hoerner and Shaw could pick up tremendously. With relatively weak infield free agent options remaining (Jose Iglesias, Luis Rengifo and Kike Hernandez headline the list), the Cubs could receive plenty of calls regarding possible trades.

This would come after slugger Eugenio Suarez came off the board, signing a one-year deal to return to the Cincinnati Reds. Not only did Suarez hit 49 home runs last season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, he also hit 49 in 2019 as a Red. Of his 12 major league seasons, seven have come with Cincinnati.

Brendan Donovan | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Additionally, the St. Louis Cardinals traded away one of the league’s most versatile players in Brendan Donovan Monday, dealing him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for prospects. Although he won his only career Gold Glove at the utility position, Donovan is most experienced at second base despite previously playing first, third and corner outfield.

With these two players no longer available via free agency or trade, some of Chicago’s biggest assets just got even stronger. As Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks was taken off the market, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres remains as one of the few notable names considered available via trade.

Even then, given his age and performance, Cronenworth falls short in comparison to Chicago's infield duo.

Nico Hoerner | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Although Chicago seems content to keep both Shaw and Hoerner to begin the 2026 season, a trade may not be the worst thing. Coming off the best season of his career last year (6.2 WAR, a Gold Glove and 19th place in MVP voting), selling high on Hoerner could provide a significant return to perhaps upgrade the bullpen.

Shaw would fill Hoerner’s position seamlessly, is five years younger, and will not be eligible to reach free agency until 2032. Either way, no matter the outcome, expect Chicago to remain NL Central favorites heading into 2026.

