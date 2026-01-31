Fascinating Cubs-Braves Nico Hoerner Trade Proposal Lands Chicago Star Reliever

The Chicago Cubs have a big question to answer this offseason as they navigate their way towards spring training on the heels of what has been their loudest winter in some time.

When Chicago signed Alex Bregman to the highest AAV they have ever handed out in a contract, the infield questions began immediately. The player most directly impacted was last year's rookie Matt Shaw, who loses his spot at third despite showing some real defensive promise there.

Given that the Cubs will not trade the youngster, the next name brought up was, of course, second baseman Nico Hoerner, who brings immense value to the team at the keystone, but is in the final year of his contract.

Most insiders have shut down the notion of the team actually moving on from Hoerner, barring a mega offer, but hypotheticals have been floated anyway. The latest from Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report saw Chicago deal Hoerner to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for their new star closer, Robert Suarez.

Cubs trade Hoerner to Braves for Suarez in proposal

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"The year before Chicago signed Dansby Swanson, Hoerner was their primary shortstop, and a darn good one," Miller wrote. "And with Ha-Seong Kim out indefinitely with a torn tendon in his right middle finger, maybe Hoerner fills that void for the Braves? Coincidentally, Atlanta has two quality closers on its roster, while the lack of an established closer is maybe the Cubs' biggest question mark."

It would be fairly rare to see a free agent who was just signed this offseason end up being traded before he even plays a game for his new team, but if Chicago were willing to part with one year of Hoerner, they would get three years of Suarez at a reasonable price.

One of the best closers in baseball, Suarez came to Atlanta this winter on a three-year, $45 million contract, coming off the strongest season of his career. Seeing them deal him away would be a surprise, but the 34-year-old would give the Cubs one of the most fearsome groups of relievers in the National League.

Which team would be more likely to decline the deal?

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In reality, it's probably more likely the Braves would say no to this trade idea, given that one year of Hoerner likely does not make them a contender in 2026. Coming off a 2.4 bWAR season in which Suarez led the National League with 40 saves and posted a 2.97 ERA, he is extremely valuable.

So is Hoener, though. Even if offered, Chicago may very well say thanks but no thanks, unless a prospect was added to just Suarez. It's a fascinating idea for both teams, but likely one that ultimately does not work out for either side.