Two Reasons Why The Cubs Should Trade Matt Shaw — And Two Why They Shouldn't

The Chicago Cubs were having a fairly slow offseason up until about two weeks ago, when they signed one of the best bats on the market in third baseman Alex Bregman.

The Cubs were in dire need of replacing Kyle Tucker's production that he took to Los Angeles, but now there are questions about what to do with last year's third baseman, Matt Shaw.

This was Shaw's first season in the majors, and it started slow enough that there was talk of trading him at the deadline in 2025. However, that threat sparked life into his bat, and he had quite the turnaround in the second half.

When looking at the reasons to trade him, or not to trade him, the pros ultimately outweigh the cons to keep him on their roster for 2026 and beyond.

Reason to deal him: No Immediate need

Hoerner is easily one of the best second basemen in baseball right now as a 2x Gold Glove Award winner and Silver Slugger Award finalist. In 2025, he batted nearly .300 as one of the most consistent offensive weapons the Cubs had.

Their infield is set for 2026 with Hoerner, Bregman, Michael Busch, and Dansby Swanson, so the immediate need for Shaw is nonexistent right now. Dealing Shaw now could potentially bring in parts they do need or help replenish the Cubs' depleted prospect pool.

Reason to deal him: Inconsistency at the plate

The other argument for moving on from Shaw is his inconsistency at the plate, which was on full display before the All-Star break, and then again during the playoffs. Before the trade deadline, Shaw was hitting under .200. While those numbers improved in the second half, they again dipped to .118 in the eight playoff games that the Cubs took part in.

Reason to keep him: His defense

Another thing to consider regarding Nico Hoerner and his future is that the Cubs are not known for retaining high-dollar players, and that's exactly what Hoerner will be when his free agency hits at the end of 2026. And if he departs, the Cubs will need another infielder.

Shaw's struggles at the plate aside, there was one aspect he didn't struggle with — his glove. Defensively, Shaw was a nightmare for opposing teams, which is why he was nominated for a Gold Glove in his first season and a strong reason why the Cubs need him on the team, even in a super-utility role for now.

MATT SHAW BARE HANDED PLAY TO THROW OUT ROJAS

Reason to keep him: Second-half plate improvement

This was the first season that Shaw had ever played in the majors, and while it didn't start hot, he showed more than just promise. In the final 63 games of the regular season, he brought his batting average up to .258 while slugging a .522. That's a major improvement over his first-half numbers as noted earlier.

If he can sort out his issues at the plate, Shaw can develop into a top star on the team and in the league.

The Cubs pride themselves on their defense as one of the best in baseball, and Shaw will keep getting better and better. Hoyer will do right by keeping Shaw on the squad for the moment and avoiding the urge to pull the trigger.

