Cubs Notes: Keller & Pomeranz Depart, Latest On Imai, Imanaga Explains Return & More

There's been a flurry of free agency activity to start the week, with the Cubs seeing several major developments playing out.

In the past 24 hours, the team has secured Caleb Thielbar's signature, bringing him back for another year. However, they've also now lost Drew Pomeranz and Brad Keller.

In addition to the changes in the bullpen, the Cubs are still hot on the trail of Tatsuya Imai, and are reportedly one of two finalists to land his services.

Jed Hoyer | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cubs Notes

Race For Tatsuya Imai Reportedly Down To Cubs And Yankees - Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Cubs were one of three finalists for Tatsuya Imai's signature. Now, that list seems to have been whittled down to two.

On the surface, it's good news for the Cubs as it's one less team to contend with. However, anybody who follows baseball knows the Yankees have some of the deepest pockets in the league, and if it comes down to a bidding war, the Cubs will likely lose out.

Around five MLB teams have shown real interest in 27-year-old Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, per industry sources.



The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are expected to be finalists to sign Imai. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 17, 2025

Cubs Lose Drew Pomeranz To Angels AND Brad Keller To Phillies - The Cubs saw two major losses to their bullpen in a 24-hour period. Yesterday, it was reported that Drew Pomeranz had signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, and today, Brad Keller will reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

While the Cubs also locked down Caleb Thielbar during this period (more on that below), the loss of both Pomeranz and Keller is a tough pill to swallow.

Brad Keller | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cubs Emerge As Finalist For Tatsuya Imai - Several MLB insiders have linked the Cubs to Imai, with Jon Heyman even saying, "The Cubs have been linked to just about all the starters at this point ... But the one I've heard the most is Imai."

It seems Imai shares a similar sentiment, as an article published on December 16 by Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal revealed the Cubs were one of three finalists to land the ace alongside the Yankees and Phillies. Various reports have Imai's contract projected to be in the $200 million range, and if that's the case, it would be the largest contract in Cubs history.

Cubs Re-Sign Caleb Thielbar - On Tuesday, news broke that the Cubs have re-signed 38-year-old Caleb Thielbar to a new deal, pending a physical. No additional details were released.

Thielbar was a key piece of the Cubs' bullpen last year, posting a 2.64 ERA in 67 games and a team-best .88 WHIP, while also holding opponents to a batting average of .186. Thielbar has reportedly signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Caleb Thielbar’s one-year deal contract with the Cubs will be worth $4.5 million guaranteed, according to a source briefed on the deal for the lefty reliever. It includes a $4 million base salary for next season, a $500,000 buyout of a 2027 mutual option and performance bonuses. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) December 17, 2025

Cubs Reportedly Left Off Michael King's Shortlist - The Cubs appear set to lose out on yet another elite starting pitcher. As reported by the Boston Globe yesterday, Michael King has made it known that the three teams he's still considering are the Orioles, Yankees and Red Sox.

The Cubs are still linked to Tatsuya Imai, Zac Gallen, and Ranger Suarez, but with each passing day, the team risks losing out on adding another desperately needed arm to the rotation.

Shota Imanaga Finally Reveals Reason For Cubs Return - Imanaga revealed an interesting explanation for why he accepted the team's qualifying offer in an interview with Yahoo Sports Japan.

Shota Imanaga | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"It's a huge decision, but at least I know where I'll be playing next season, so I feel a great sense of relief. In MLB, you never know what's going to happen tomorrow, so for me, taking that into account and everything else, 'It's America,' is my motto. Of course, I've been in Chicago for two years, so I have an attachment to it. I love the city, and it's a comfortable place to live."

"Just like a duck recognizes the first thing it sees as its parent, for me, the first city I came to, the first fans I saw, and the first field I played on are the Chicago Cubs, and they'll stay with me forever. In that sense, I'm really glad I started with the Cubs," he added.

MLB Mock Draft Has Cubs Selecting Pure-Hitting SEC Second Baseman - The Cubs last five first-round picks have all come from power conference colleges. And in a recent MLB Pipeline mock draft, that trend continues. With the number 23 overall pick, the team over at MLB.com has the Cubs selecting Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert.

Carter Hawkins Admits Why Cubs Aren't 'Attractive' To Players Like Cody Bellinger - Cubs GM Carter Hawkins revealed an "interesting problem" the Cubs have, in that they are "not an attractive spot" for free agents who play multiple positions. He says those types of free agents are better suited to a team where their versatility can shine.