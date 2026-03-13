Wrigleyville Residents Push Back on Cubs Parking & Signage Plans

Experiencing the Wrigleyville area is one of the most unique parts of attending a Cubs game.

While streets directly surrounding Wrigley Field have become increasingly commercialized in recent years, the historic atmosphere of the stadium and sense of hope — hope dating back over a century — can still be felt every game day.

It could be about to change.

The marquee at Addison Street and Clark Street at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs Baseball Club, LLC recently purchased property neighboring the existing Camry Lot, currently a permit-only lot often used for staff and special event parking.

The Cubs’ community affairs team shared plans for the nearly 259-spot lot expansion and proposed three new signs atop team-owned buildings at a community meeting Tuesday with the East Lake View Neighbors Association, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Neighborhood residents were quick to voice their opposition, though the expansion plans still need approval from the Chicago Plan Commission.

Cubs Executive Vice President of Community and Legal Affairs Mike Lufrano told the Sun-Times the organization plans to update its plan based on residents’ feedback and will return it to the community “as quickly as we can.”

More cars, more problems

Fans walk outside on Clark and Addison prior to a game at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Residents of the Lake View East neighborhood were clear in their response to the team’s plan: they don’t want it. One of the main concerns raised? Pedestrian and cyclist safety would be in jeopardy with increased car congestion, especially at night.

According to a recent survey conducted by the team, only 37% of game attendees are driving to Wrigley Field. The other 67% are walking, biking or taking some form of public transportation.

So from the club’s perspective, if so few people already drive, the lot expansion won’t be much of a neighborhood nuisance.

“We’re not adding more fans,” Cubs’ director of government and community affairs Will McIntee said. “We’re not adding seats to the ballpark. What we’re trying to do is accommodate people who already drive and give them a place to park.”

Chicago Cubs fans stand in Wrigleyville before game five of the 2016 World Series | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

But the survey doesn’t provide any solace for neighbors worried about their own safety.

One resident raised concerns that more spaces would inevitably mean more fans driving to games and more traffic. “To take a quote from baseball: ‘If you build it, they will come,’” the resident said, referencing the baseball classic Field of Dreams during Tuesday’s meeting.

Ballpark views vs advertisements

As for the three signs proposed atop team-owned buildings, no deals are confirmed yet, but the displays are intended for third-party advertisers. According to the Cubs, the signs would only be lit during games and events.

All three still have yet to be approved by the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Buildings Standards, though Lufrano says the hope is to have them ready for Opening Day, just two weeks away.

Wrigley Field | David Banks-Imagn Images

Two of the signs are intended to go on 1010 W. Waveland Ave., while the third would be at 3639 N. Sheffield Ave.

The two signs on Waveland would be in front of the Wrigleyville Rooftops, though it’s not yet clear how much, if any, of the field view from those bleachers will be blocked.

“If you’ve been to any other major league ballpark and you see the outfield, there’s a lot of signs that help generate revenue for the ball clubs,” McIntee said. “We’re the only ballpark in Major League Baseball that has restrictions from the city because of our landmark status, and so we’re trying to make up for the fact that we can’t put them in the ballpark by putting some additional signage across the street.”