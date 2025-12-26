3 Players The Cubs Need Consistency From To Avoid 2025 Season Fate

The Chicago Cubs just posted their first 90+ win season since 2018 in what was easily their best year in recent memory. By the end of the season, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Nico Hoerner all took home Gold Glove Awards, while Matt Shaw was named a finalist.

On top of those personal accolades, Kyle Tucker also took home a Silver Slugger, with Hoerner and PCA being named finalists. This team was full of elite talent and should have at least made it into the NLCS for a chance at the pennant.

What it came down to in the end was inconsistent play from guys that can be anything but, and that includes Shaw, Crow-Armstrong, and starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. If you look at their performances from the beginning of the year compared to the end, you'd think that they were entirely different players.

Pete Crow-Armstrong pre All-Star break

From the get-go, it was clear that this was going to be a breakout season for Crow-Armstrong as he was putting up MVP-like numbers in the first half. He hit 25 home runs before the All-Star break, but quickly fell off the ledge, and that continued on into the playoffs.

Before the All-Star break, the 23-year-old was posting a .265 batting average and an OPS of nearly .850. However, in the final months of summer, his average dropped to .206 while his OPS was cut down to .634, just as the Cubs were in the thick of a division title race with the Brewers.

PCA hit rock bottom in the postseason, as he batted and slugged .185, striking out 12 times in 8 games. The Cubs need more from him in 2026.

Imanaga's second half demise

Looking at Imanaga's 3.73 ERA on the year, it seems hard to fathom how much he possibly could have struggled after the All-Star break. But he did as he turned into a home run machine, allowing 20 home runs in his final 13 starts, 10 in his last five.

In the final month of the season, Imanaga posted a 6.51 ERA with 30 hits, 21 earned runs, and only 22 strikeouts. If the Cubs are to make a real run at the World Series in 2026, the team needs him to look like 2024 Imanaga, who posted a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts.

Shaw once finding his swing

Matt Shaw had quite the opposite turnaround compared to Imanaga and PCA. He started so poorly that the former first-round pick was nearly dealt away at the trade deadline, but he finally found his footing in the second half as he pulled his slugging up from .280 to .522.

For their rookie, everything got better in the second half, not just his slugging percentage. His batting average was under .200 in his first 63 games, and it rose to .258 as 29 of his 44 RBI on the year came after the All-Star break, as well as 11 of his 13 home runs.

Matt Shaw hits his 8th home run of the second half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XIgHg5HV5p — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 14, 2025

At the end of the day, any team that is going to compete for a World Series has to be consistent. Ruts will happen, but the best players find a way to fight through them, and that is what Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell will need out of all three of these athletes.

