2026 Projection Shows Where the Cubs Defense Ranks Among the League

The Chicago Cubs fielded one of the best defenses in baseball last year.

According to MLB.com's Mike Petriello, this won't change.

Petriello did an exercise projecting the top five defensive teams in baseball, and he came up with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and the Cleveland Guardians.

Cubs outfielders | David Banks-Imagn Images

Why are the Cubs poised to have a great defensive team again?

"It’s much the same for the Cubs, who saw Pete Crow-Armstrong play something like the best defensive center field we’ve seen in forever, and still have Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson as a dynamic middle-infield duo." Mike Petriello, MLB.com

The Cubs have a great all-around defensive team, but where they truly shine is in the outfield.

Crow-Armstrong not only won a Gold Glove for his defensive efforts in 2025, but also had an astounding +24 Outs Above Average, tied for the highest among all players with Bobby Witt Jr., according to Baseball Savant.

Crow-Armstrong is, without a doubt, the best defensive center fielder in baseball. But the team is full of elite defenders.

Ian Happ is also an elite defender. While he had an off-year defensively in 2025 with 0 OAA, he has four consecutive Gold Gloves to his name.

Seiya Suzuki is also a serviceable defender, making the Cubs arguably the best defensive outfield in baseball.

While discussed in trades, Hoerner has two Gold Gloves to his name and has defensive versatility at second base and shortstop. Hoerner had +15 OAA in 2025, per Baseball Savant, good for the 98th percentile. Assuming Hoerner stays with the Cubs, he will be set to anchor the infield on defense.

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner | David Banks-Imagn Images

Swanson is also a two-time Gold Glove winner, with +4 OAA in 2025. And new third base addition Alex Bregman is also a solid defender, with a Gold Glove on his resume, as well as a +3 OAA in 2025.

Catcher Carson Kelly, coming off his best statistical year, is also a solid defender. He is rated as elite at blocking wild pitches and catching base-stealers.

When you count infielder Matt Shaw, who had a solid defensive season, and outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara, who is a great fielder, you have an elite defensive baseball team that the president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, has assembled.

The Cubs should be poised to have one of the best defenses in baseball, which will assuredly help the pitching staff. It will be one of the main factors in the Cubs' chase to World Series contention.

