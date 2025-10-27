Pete Crow-Armstrong's $250 Million Contract Prediction Calls His Long-Term Future With Cubs Into Question
There's no question that the Chicago Cubs hit a home run when they traded Javier Baez (along with Trevor Williams and cash) to the New York Mets in exchange for Pete Crow-Armstrong back before the 2021 MLB trade deadline.
This deal made some Cubs fans scratch their heads when it was made, given that Baez was one of baseball's premier second basemen and Crow-Armstrong was nothing but a prospect with some hype behind him that few Chicago fans were familiar with.
However, Cubs fans are very familiar with PCA now. The 23-year-old broke out during the 2025 season, producing a 30/30 season while arguably being the best defender in all of baseball, regardless of position. While Baez is still a solid player, PCA's ascension (combined with Baez leaving the Mets in free agency just a few months after New York traded for him) shows that Chicago was the winner in this trade.
And given that PCA is under team control for the next five seasons, Wrigley Field's faithful fan base has their man manning center field for the foreseeable future.
In other words, the Cubs don't have to worry about PCA potentially leaving in free agency for a long time. But there will eventually be a point where questions about whether PCA will sign an extension to stay in Chicago or test the free agency waters will be one of the major talking points around the franchise.
Staggering Pete Crow-Armstrong Contract Extension Stance Turns Heads
If PCA continues to build upon his successful 2025 campaign in the future, there's no question that he'll be one of baseball's best outfielders when he's slated to become a free agent after the 2030 season.
So much so, in fact, that Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that PCA will eventually sign a contract that exceeds $250 million in value in an October 26 article.
As it stands, the biggest contract that Chicago has ever given a player was the 8-year, $184 million deal the front office gave to Jason Heyward in 2016. The second-biggest contract is the 7-year, $177 million deal that Dansby Swanson secured in 2023.
Fans will hope that Chicago will sign another player to a deal at around these numbers before PCA's contract extension talks begin. If they don't, these same fans will need to wonder whether the Cubs will be willing to give Crow-Armstrong at least a quarter of a million dollars if they've never come close to reaching that number before.
While this will be a fascinating story to follow in the future, the good news is that PCA is safe and sound on the Cubs' roster for years to come.
