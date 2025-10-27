Inside The Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong's $250 Million Contract Prediction Calls His Long-Term Future With Cubs Into Question

Will the Chicago Cubs be willing to pay Pete Crow-Armstrong his worth when the time arrives?

Grant Young

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) reacts after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
There's no question that the Chicago Cubs hit a home run when they traded Javier Baez (along with Trevor Williams and cash) to the New York Mets in exchange for Pete Crow-Armstrong back before the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

This deal made some Cubs fans scratch their heads when it was made, given that Baez was one of baseball's premier second basemen and Crow-Armstrong was nothing but a prospect with some hype behind him that few Chicago fans were familiar with.

However, Cubs fans are very familiar with PCA now. The 23-year-old broke out during the 2025 season, producing a 30/30 season while arguably being the best defender in all of baseball, regardless of position. While Baez is still a solid player, PCA's ascension (combined with Baez leaving the Mets in free agency just a few months after New York traded for him) shows that Chicago was the winner in this trade.

And given that PCA is under team control for the next five seasons, Wrigley Field's faithful fan base has their man manning center field for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures to the crowd on October 8, 2025
David Banks-Imagn Images

In other words, the Cubs don't have to worry about PCA potentially leaving in free agency for a long time. But there will eventually be a point where questions about whether PCA will sign an extension to stay in Chicago or test the free agency waters will be one of the major talking points around the franchise.

Staggering Pete Crow-Armstrong Contract Extension Stance Turns Heads

If PCA continues to build upon his successful 2025 campaign in the future, there's no question that he'll be one of baseball's best outfielders when he's slated to become a free agent after the 2030 season.

So much so, in fact, that Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that PCA will eventually sign a contract that exceeds $250 million in value in an October 26 article.

As it stands, the biggest contract that Chicago has ever given a player was the 8-year, $184 million deal the front office gave to Jason Heyward in 2016. The second-biggest contract is the 7-year, $177 million deal that Dansby Swanson secured in 2023.

Fans will hope that Chicago will sign another player to a deal at around these numbers before PCA's contract extension talks begin. If they don't, these same fans will need to wonder whether the Cubs will be willing to give Crow-Armstrong at least a quarter of a million dollars if they've never come close to reaching that number before.

While this will be a fascinating story to follow in the future, the good news is that PCA is safe and sound on the Cubs' roster for years to come.

Published
Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Boxing, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.