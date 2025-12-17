Why Cubs Boss Craig Counsell Is Urging Pete Crow-Armstrong To Bunt More

While bunting will always have a place in baseball, it has never been less en vogue than it is right now.

Modern-day baseball is all about hitters lifting the ball and trying to hit home runs. This has all but eliminated small ball, particularly when it comes to bunting. Rather than sacrifice bunt a player into scoring position, the analytics typically suggest that a team has a better chance to score if they keep the bat in the player's hand.

However, analytics don't tell the entire story. There are some cases (and some players) who would benefit from bunting more, even if it's detrimental to their home run numbers.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Luis Vazquez (12) bunts for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Why Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Wants Pete Crow-Armstrong Bunting More

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell believes his star center fielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, would benefit from bunting more often, which he revealed during a recent appearance on MLB Network.

"I always say, it's like, I don't know how an exact season is gonna go. When's your good month, when's your bad month? Players wish they knew, too. They wish it was nice and smooth, too. But it's hard, right? And so, Pete's was very drastic last year. It was MVP for two months type production, and then he struggled for two months, also," Counsell said when asked whether he can ensure PCA stays consistent in 2026, per a December 15 X post from MLB Network.

"Maybe a little smooth[ing] put, but I think Pete's probably gonna be a player that's a little bit streaky, and he's gonna have more highs and lows. That's okay. We just gotta keep gradually improving," Counsell continued. "Improve the swing decisions a little bit, use the other side of the field just a little bit more. And so just keep gradually improving. Maybe the bunt is a little bit bigger part of his game.

"He's gonna pull the ball, and he's exceptional at pulling the ball in the air. The home runs are gonna be there. He's gonna hit home runs for the rest of his life," Counsell added of PCA.

When MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd said that PCA can't bunt in an 0-2 count, Counsell looked at him with a flabbergasted expression. "He can't do it!" Floyd (who was teammates with Counsell in his MLB career) then added.

"He can't do it. You can do it," Counsell responded with a wry smile. He then added, "I mean, that's the kind of commentary you're getting with Cliff Floyd. 'Hey guys, when you bunt 0-2, it has to be fair.'" Floyd then asserted that his point was that PCA was too good to be bunting with a 0-2 count.

There's no question that Crow-Armstrong is fast and athletic enough to get some hits by bunting. But would that ultimately improve the Cubs' offense rather than him trying to swing for the fences? Counsell seems to think so.

