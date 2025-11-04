Cubs Prospect Owen Ayers Continues Hot Arizona Fall League Performance
The Chicago Cubs and the Mesa Solar Sox are entering the home stretch of the Arizona Fall League season this week.
The Solar Sox, the team Cubs prospects are assigned to in the AFL, begin the final full week of regular season action this Tuesday. On Sunday, the top prospects in the AFL play in the Fall Stars Game.
After a few more regular seasons games, the postseason starts next weekend. For the first time, all six games will participate, with the top two teams getting a first-round bye.
Mesa would have to make a big run to claim one of those two byes. The Solar Sox (11-11) are in third place, behind Scottsdale (16-6) and Surprise (13-7). Mesa is just ahead of Peoria (10-11), followed by Salt River (8-14) and Glendale (6-15).
Chicago Cubs Prospects at AFL
Here is a look at how every Chicago Cubs prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared through Nov. 3
Owen Ayers, C: Ayers remains one of the best hitters for the Solar Sox in the AFL. After 16 games he’s slashed .358/.528.604 with a 1.132 OPS. He is the only Mesa player with an OPS of 1.000 or better. He also has four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He’s drawn an impressive 18 walks against nine strikeouts, and he could draw a spot in the Fall Stars game this weekend.
Cole Mathis, 1B/3B: Mathis’ numbers have dipped a bit, but the corner infielder has still been productive. In 13 games, he’s slashed .302/.415/.442 with an .857 OPS. He has two home runs and 14 RBI. He’s struck out 15 times and walked nine times. He’s built some momentum toward next season, but not nearly as much as Ayers.
Ed Howard, SS: Eight games into the AFL season Howard was batting under .200. After 12 games he’s pushed his slash to .243/.364/.270 with a .634 OPS. He has not hit a home run, but he has a double and three RBI. More worrisome is the 16 strikeouts against the six walks. He’s a former first-round pick and Illinois native that simply hasn’t progressed.
Logan Poteet, C: Poteet had played in four games and has slashed .214/.267/.357 with a .624 OPS. He has driven in two runs.
Luis Martinez-Gomez, RHP: He has pitched six games in relief and is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA. He has struck out 14 and walked five in just 7.1 innings. He also has one save in two chances. So, he’s been given a chance to prove he can be a high-leverage arm.
Koen Moreno, RHP: Moreno is 0-1 with a 4.51 ERA in four games (three starts) and has struck out 17 and walked six in 13 innings. He has a 1.23 WHIP.
Mathew Peters, RHP: Peters has not had a good AFL. He’s pitched in six games, all in relief, does not have a decision and has a 13.50 ERA. He’s struck out one, walked 10 and allowed nine earned runs.
JP Wheat, RHP: Wheat has, unfortunately, been worse. He is 0-2 with a 29.08 ERA in five games of relief. He’s struck out five and walked 14 while allowing 14 earned runs in 4.1 innings.
