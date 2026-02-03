Three Cubs Players on Seriously Thin Ice Heading into Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking to make some real upgrades to the roster in order to put themselves in a better spot to make an even deeper run next October.

Following their first real taste of playoff success in some time, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the front office have come into the winter on a mission, and so far some huge moves have been made.

Fortifying both the bullpen and rotation, as well as adding a new superstar in Alex Bregman, Hoyer has had a slam dunk offseason overall. Winters like this come with expectations, though, which could have players who have struggled in the past on the chopping block.

Here are three Chicago stars who need to show something in spring or risk losing their spot on the big league roster.

RHP Ben Brown

Brown might be the most obvious player on the list in terms of someone who enters a new year desperately needing a fresh start.

He had a very encouraging rookie campaign in 2024 during which he pitched to a 3.58 ERA and 1.084 WHIP over 55.1 innings (15 appearances, eight starts), striking out 64 and walking 19. While he kept up the strikeout rate in 2025, the ERA climbed to a 5.92 with a 1.439 WHIP over 25 appearances (15 starts) and 106.1 innings to post a -1.6 bWAR.

He still has very strong stuff, but it's possible Brown's future is in the bullpen rather than the starting rotation. If he struggles with command and hard-hit balls during spring, though, it would be tough to imagine the 26-year-old cracking the Opening Day roster.

RHP Porter Hodge

During his rookie season in 2024 and the early portion of the 2025 season, Hodge looked like a potential long-time superstar closer. He had a 1.88 ERA and 0.884 WHIP over 39 appearances as a rookie before the wheels completely fell off this past season.

The right-hander dealt with a laundry list of injuries, including hip issues as well as oblique and shoulder ailments, which completely derailed his performance and left him with a 6.27 ERA and 1.576 WHIP in 2025.

Hodge has shown enough for the hope to be that he can get back to form, but after a busy offseason signing relievers, the leash might not be quite as long as one would hope for him. If he continues to show the same issues, it could be curtains for his time safely in the bullpen.

INF James Triantos

There was a time when Triantos looked like the next big thing in the Cubs' farm system, but he has just not taken that next step as a prospect. Unfortunately, his trade value at this point has likely taken a little bit of a nosedive, so Chicago is in a spot where they need him to figure it out.

The 23-year-old slashed just .258/.315/.369 in 102 games in Triple-A this season, not showing that he's exactly ready for a promotion. Without a big spring, Triantos could be very well looking at a designating for assignment.

At a certain point, the clock starts ticking on a prospect, and that time has come for the youngster. He's someone worth monitoring over the coming weeks.