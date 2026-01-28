Alex Bregman Shares Childhood Photo Cubs Fans Will Love

The Chicago Cubs made one of their biggest moves in free agency they have seen in a very long time when they signed Alex Bregman to the largest contract by AAV in team history.

Instantly upon the news of Bregman's agreement with the Windy City breaking, fans across Chicago celebrated their new third baseman and leader of the clubhouse, with now more excitement for a season than there has been in some time.

During his introductory press conference, Bregman spoke about how he has often admired the Cubs from afar and the chance to play for such a historic organization was a huge draw. As it's been revealed by his father since the deal that it was written in destiny for him to be here in Chicago

Alex Bregman | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bregman even shared a new photo of him repping the team threads way back during his days in Little League.

Bregman shares photo of himself playing for Little League Cubs

Clearly, it has been a dream of Bregman's for a long time now to come to Chicago and join the Cubs, and now he gets the chance to live out that dream while also chasing what would be a third World Series ring and first with a new franchise.

In his post, Bregman shared an image of himself in a Cubs uniform as a child, and another of him shaking Jed Hoyer's hand as he was announced as the Cubs' newest third baseman, captioning it, "Believe it 🐻"

If Chicago is going to have a real chance at winning their first title in what would be a decade, bringing in Bregman is going to be a huge reason as to why.

Signing Bregman raises Cubs ceiling dramatically

Chicago, like any other team, still has holes, but bringing in Bregman ultimately can help to mask other issues with the team and turn third base into a huge strength of the lineup.

For the first time in a very long time, it feels like the Cubs are committed to doing what it takes financially to win, and it seems they are as set up to do just that as they have been since the triumph in 2016.

L-R Scott Boras, Alex Bregman and Jed Hoyer | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bregman is a winning baseball player and Chicago is trying to once again turn into a winning organization, making this a match made in heaven between the Cubs and the three-time All-Star.

Clearly, the decision went beyond just finances as well, and Bregman wanted to be the one to help bring Chicago back to where it belongs as a prime contender in the National League and hopefully to push for a World Series title sooner rather than later.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Insider Says Cubs Still Targeting Top Free Agent Ace Despite Conflicting Reports

New Cubs Pitching Prospect Has Potential to Become Major League Starter

Cubs Emphasis on Outfield Depth Reflects Lack of Confidence in Top Prospect

Two Reasons Why The Cubs Should Trade Matt Shaw — And Two Why They Shouldn't