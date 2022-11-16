Rizzo is Not Returning to the Cubs and That's Okay

The MLB offseason is very young, but before the World Series was even over plenty of rumors started to surface about a potential reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Anthony Rizzo.

On the surface, it made some sense. The Cubs need an identity as their enter their new window of contention in 2023. Rizzo was the de facto face of the franchise prior to being traded to the New York Yankees in 2021.

One check in the box.

Chicago could have used a good left-handed bat at first base, Rizzo was ranked 14th in OPS amongst all qualified first baseman during the 2022 MLB season. Meanwhile, the Cubs didn't have a player with enough plate appearances to qualify. Now much of that is due to the fact Chicago is a young team and players like Matt Mervis and Patrick Wisdom split some time there.

Another check in the box.

However, all of these reasons are now moot points as Rizzo has officially re-signed with New York on a two-year deal worth up to $40 million. Rizzo apparently loved being with the Yankees.

So now, all the rumors of a potential Rizzo return can be put to rest.

And that is perfectly okay.

As good as Rizzo could have been for this young Chicago team in terms of production and veteran leadership, it always felt like a return would have been a step backwards.

This Cubs team is trying to forge their way into the future and create their own identity separate from the teams of the past. Bringing Rizzo back would only have made it feel like they were living in the past. The only player remaining from the 2016 World Series-winning club is pitcher Kyle Hendricks, and even his time is coming to a close with the club.

If the Cubs do not want to outright hand the first base keys to Matt Mervis, then there are other options to pursue. In fact, according to one report, the Cubs are prioritizing first baseman José Abreu in free agency. While older than Rizzo, his bat is arguably more consistent, albeit with less power, and he still brings the veteran presence to clubhouse.

Nostalgia is a powerful force. So is fandom. It's why the thought and idea of bringing Rizzo back resonated so well with many of the Cubs faithful. But, at the end of the day, it's perfectly okay he isn't coming back.

It's time for the Cubs to move on and push forward.

This is a new and exciting team. Buckle up.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!