It's Time To Give Owen Caissie A Real Chance To Spark Life Into The Cubs Offense
The Chicago Cubs are in need of some offense. The club is lucky that nobody in the National League has gotten hot as they still hold the top wild card spot for the NL, but that could easily change.
The team has only scored more than four runs six times this month. That is just simply not going to cut it when October rolls around.
Craig Counsell has got to change things up, even if it is just temporary. A reset for Kyle Tucker appeared to help when he sat three-games straight and maybe Ian Happ is needing that too. Someone could easily make the argument that Pete Crow-Armstrong needs a break, too.
A shake up doesn't have to be permanent, but it could definitely spark some life into a team that needs to see that they can indeed put runs on the board and compete.
Bench Someone, Start Caissie
Now, Caissie has played in a few games since he was called up from Triple-A, but not much. The one time he got a real chance was when Kyle Tucker was benched in the series against the No.1 Milwaukee Brewers and we all know what happened. The team bounced back from a 7-0 shutout and went on to win three straight. Even though he didn't explode in his first start, he saw the ball make contact for his first major league hit.
The next game he went on to lead the Cubs to another victory over the Brewers with his first homer and RBI (finished the game with four). Caissie has dominated Triple-A the past two seasons, but with a stacked outfield it took awhile for him to get the call up. However, with the struggles in the outfield at the plate, it is time to give him a solid chance to step in.
MORE: Cubs' Biggest Concern To Overcome Down The Stretch of the Season
Happ, Armstrong, and Tucker have all found their summer slumps at the same time. Caissie joined the roster to do what he has been doing the past two seasons: hit, get on base, and bring guys in. That said, he deserves a chance to show what he can do and light some fire to the outfield.
Overall the numbers look great for all three of these guys this year. But recently? Not so much.
Tucker has been under the gun enough recently so there isn't a need to speak of his struggles since the injury to his hand. In Armstrong's last seven games he has gone .160/.179/.320 with eight strikeouts. Happ is a smidge better with only six strikeouts and a slash line of .190/.370/.238.
One could flip a coin on who to bench, or maybe alternate. Neither should be batting before Matt Shaw, but that is a story for another time.
There would probably be a revolt if Armstrong is benched, but Caissie could be desperately needed in October and if he can get experience now it could be the difference maker. September is right around the corner and the Cubs need someone to step up at the plate; that could be Caissie.
The Latest Cubs News